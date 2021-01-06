Vodafone Idea Commences 3G Spectrum Migration to 4G in Delhi & NCR

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recently announced that it has started the process of 3G spectrum migration to 4G in all sites of Delhi and NCR. This would allow the telecom operator to enhance GIGAnet 4G capacity in the capital of the country. For doing so, Vi has deployed 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band in the city. This would ensure that Vi users living in the Delhi and NCR region are enabled to browse the internet at very high download and upload speeds. Further, this move would also result in better indoor coverage for the Vi users — more details on the story ahead.

    Vi to Continue Offering 2G Services, However Refarming 3G Spectrum to 4G in Delhi

    The telecom operator has said that it will continue to offer 2G services in the capital. However, to strengthen the current 4G infrastructure of the city, it is refarming the 3G spectrum to 4G. This will provide Vi users living in the Delhi and NCR region with better network coverage and overall quality in addition to stronger traffic carriage capacity.

    Just last month, Vodafone Idea announced that it has successfully migrated the 3G spectrum to 4G in all sites of Mumbai. During the same month, Vi also migrated the 3G spectrum to 4G in all sites of Bengaluru.

    For the unaware, Vi has executed one of the largest AI-powered ma-MIMO deployments in the country with the installation of 12,000+ sites. Adding to this, it has also managed to do the world’s largest DSR deployments in the key markets resulting in a better internet speed experience for the users.

    Ookla, one of the leading broadband speed testing companies said that Vi offered the fastest 4G downloading and uploading speeds in India during the July-September 2020 period. Vi subscribers using 3G SIMs living in the Delhi and NCR region can enjoy seamless data and calling experience by upgrading to a 4G SIM as soon as possible. It is worthy to note that upgrading from a 3G SIM to 4G would be cost-free for the users.

    Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Operations Director of VI in Delhi & NCR said that the company has completed over 2400 ma-MIMO installations in the region which no other telecom operator in India has done yet. At the same time, Vi has also deployed 2100+ small cells in the region to help with network congestion issues.

    Going ahead, Vi users living in Delhi & NCR should be able to experience the true power of GIGAnet 4G with enhanced downloading and uploading speeds.

