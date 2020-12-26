Vodafone Idea Has Successfully Migrated 3G Spectrum to 4G Across All Cell Sites in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Limited has successfully refarmed 3G spectrum to 4G across all sites in Mumbai, thereby substantially enhancing GIGAnet 4G capacity in the city. The integration of erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks, combined with the latest 3G to 4G spectrum refarming gives Vodafone Idea the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum to serve the needs of tech-savvy individual customers as well as Enterprises in Mumbai.

Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds

This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, means that Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai.

Ookla, the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, has verified GIGAnet from Vi as the most consistent and fastest 4G network in Mumbai in terms of download as well as upload speeds. And now Vi customers in Mumbai can enjoy the faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM.

The year 2020 has brought about massive changes in consumer behaviours. While the data demand has grown manifold, telecom network today has become the mandatory layer to exist in a digital society. This has drawn focus on the criticality of 24×7 high-speed mobile network connectivity across both- commercial as well as residential areas.

Vi started offering Wi-Fi Calling service

Vi recently started offering Wi-Fi Calling service in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata circles at the launch. The company will likely launch the service in other circles in a phased manner. Wi-Fi Calling from Vi has been overdue for a year now. To recall, the top two telcos- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel launched their Wi-Fi Calling service exactly a year now, and it has popular features offered by any telco in recent years.

Vi completed the world’s largest network integration and has named it GIGAnet. It is said that the recent developments including the switch to 4G networks will help Vi to increase its ARPU and profitability in the long-term.