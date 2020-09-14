Vodafone Idea Announces GIGAnet as a Result of World’s Largest Network Integration

The newly born brand ‘Vi‘ today announced the result of the world’s largest network integration between brands Vodafone and Idea. The telco announced the launch of GIGAnet and said it is India’s strongest 4G network which will enable users to stay connected all the time. Furthermore, the telco assures it has set up a world-class network with the largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture that help in delivering a superior network experience. Announced back in March 2018, Vodafone Idea network integration was supposed to complete in early 2019, but it took more than two years. After the completion of network integration, Vodafone Idea recently announced a new single brand identity ‘Vi.’

Vodafone Idea GIGAnet: What Exactly Is It?

According to Vi, GIGAnet is the result of largest network integration completed in record time and first-of-its-kind spectrum refarming exercise in the world. “Deploying India’s largest AI-powered ma-MIMOs sites, GIGAnet has India’s largest deployment of universal cloud, making it the strongest, future-ready, new-age, dynamic network of these times, to accommodate the enormous amount of data traffic that the post-COVID-19 world has seen,” said Vi in a press release.

Basically, GIGAnet is Vi’s version of calling its network. GIGAnet is also said to be future-fit and promises a stronger, better and faster network. That said, the company did not announce any new additions to its overall network.

Furthermore, VIL reassures that it will continue to invest in 4G to increase coverage and capacity. To showcase GIGAnet from Vi and its introduction to mobile phone users in India, the company has come up with a campaign on TV and digital platforms today. “The campaign portrays GIGAnet as the network that is in tune with the needs of the customers in the ongoing disruptive times. A network structured to help customers move ahead in life, for a better today and a brighter tomorrow,” said Vi.