Orange Poland to Build Fibre Network for 155,000 Households Using EU Funds



Orange Poland (Polska) has concluded contracts for investments in 28 areas for the deployment of fiber-optic networks in 125 municipalities under funding calls announced by the state Project Centre Digital Poland (CPPC). With this, around 155,000 households and more than 22,000 enterprises will be covered using EU subsidies, Orange Poland said in an official release this week.

Broadband Expansion Initiative

As part of the funding calls by CPPC, telecom operators could apply for funding for the construction of broadband networks in 402 areas where internet access is difficult and commercial investments are not viable. Operators are expected to build the widest possible access to broadband networks with the highest technical parameters.

Based on the new projects, Orange Poland will build broadband networks in 125 municipalities, and the infrastructure will allow residents of over 2,300 towns to take advantage of the high-speed fiber broadband network.

Funding and Investment

The fiber deployment will be covered using EU subsidies totalling PLN 662 million, and the company will also use PLN 300 million of its own funds for the network expansion.

Orange says it is a long-term investor in the Polish telecommunications market and has allocated around PLN 10 billion in investments in the last 5 years. Since 2015, the company has spent over PLN 4 billion solely on fiber infrastructure.

According to Orange, the construction of the network within the National Reconstruction Plan (known as KPO in Polish) also aligns with Orange Poland's goals of improving telecommunications infrastructure.