Orange Poland Installs 226 New Base Stations in 2023



Orange Poland has deployed 226 new base stations throughout the country since the beginning of this year. These stations, planned for launch in December, will enhance coverage and capacity. Orange Polska stated that customers can now utilise over 12,000 base stations as part of the RAN sharing agreement with T-Mobile.

Also Read: Orange Poland Witnesses Growth of eSIM Adoption, Fibre Reaches Over 25,000 Km

Base Station Deployment

Under this agreement, both Orange Poland and T-Mobile can use each other's radio networks. Orange Poland is strengthening the network by adding new stations and renewing existing ones to improve coverage and capacity. Orange said nearly 3,000 base stations have been upgraded, mainly aggregating new LTE bands, benefiting both Orange and T-Mobile as part of the RAN Sharing model.

Backbone Links Upgrade

In 2023, Orange reportedly built five base stations near popular winter and holiday destinations. The company has covered 93 base stations in southern Poland's mountainous regions, including 65 since the beginning of the year.

Also Read: Orange Polska Expands Mobile Network to Meet Surging Demand

In related news, Orange Poland deployed 15 backbone links with 400 Gbps capacity between major cities across the country in December. These links, connecting Warsaw, Poznan, Szczecin, Bydgoszcz, Lodz, Katowice, and Krakow, facilitate higher data transmission speeds, handling around 40 percent of the operator's traffic.

The company plans further launches in the coming year, aiming for over 40 400 Gbps links in the backbone network, with ongoing Research and Tests on the next-generation 800 Gbps technology.

Also Read: Orange Poland Completes 5G Network Testing in Lublin, Records Significant Speed Improvement

Energy-Efficient Networks

Addressing energy-efficient mobile networks, Orange highlighted significant energy savings in data transmission. Comparing 3G to 2G and 4G to 3G, there is approximately a tenfold reduction in energy consumption when transmitting 1 GB of data.

The same holds for 5G, with Orange projecting at least seven times less energy consumption per 1 GB transmitted in 5G technology than in LTE by 2025 and at least 15 times less by 2030, contributing to lower CO2 emissions.