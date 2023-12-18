Wynk Music to Wrap Up 2023 As India’s Top Android Music App



Bharti Airtel's Wynk Music App is set to close the year 2023 on a high note, leading both the Google Android Play Store and the iOS App Store top charts in the Music category in India. Specifically, Wynk Music holds the top position as the number one music app on the Android Play Store under the Music and Audio category and the second position on the Apple iOS Store.

Top Apps under Music Category

Wynk Music is ranked as Number 1 Top Free in the Music and Audio category on the Google Play Store, boasting a 4.5-star rating and over 100 million downloads. Following closely is JioSaavn with a 4.2-star rating. On the Apple iOS platform, Spotify claims the top spot under the Music category in India with a 4.7 rating, followed by Wynk Music at 4.6 and JioSaavn at 4.3.

Wynk Rewind 2023

As reported by TelecomTalk, Wynk Music, India's number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently unveiled Wynk Rewind 2023, announcing the top artists, albums, and songs that dominated the Indian music scene this year. Wynk Music users can explore playlists and groove to the tracks this holiday season.

Advantages of Music Apps

Music streaming apps offer numerous advantages to users, including access to a vast music library, convenience and portability, personalisation and recommendations, offline listening, high-quality audio, a variety of platforms, social integration, cost-effective options, exclusive content and early releases, and support for independent artists.

Bundled Music Streaming Offerings

Turning our attention to India specifically, Bharti Airtel has long been bundling its prepaid and postpaid offerings with Wynk Music benefits, including Hellotunes. Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, now has over 1,300 artists, according to Bharti Airtel.

Similarly, Reliance Jio introduced JioSaavn Pro bundled prepaid plans in June 2023, offering music app benefits with its prepaid plans. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also provides plans bundling Zing Music benefits and BSNL Tunes, while Vodafone Idea (VI) offers music benefits with Hungama Music integrated into its Vi app.