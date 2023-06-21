World Music Day 2023: Wynk Music Takes Leading Spot on App Stores

World Music Day, celebrated annually on June 21st, is dedicated to the power and beauty of music. The idea of World Music Day known as Fete de la Musique (festival of music) originated in 1982 in France when the Ministry of Culture proposed a day for celebrating music and encouraging amateur and professional musicians to perform in public spaces. This annual event serves as a reminder of music's ability to heal, connect, uplift moods, and make our lives easier. It is a day when people from all walks of life come together to appreciate and revel in the magic of music.

Music Category App Store Top Charts

Celebrating World Music Day, Wynk Music takes the number one spot on the Google Android Play Store in the Music and Audio category. Wynk Music also boasts a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store. The second and third spots are occupied by JioSaavn and Spotify with ratings of 4.3 and 4.2 stars, respectively. This makes Wynk Music the top app in the Android ecosystem.

On Apple iOS, Wynk Music secures the second spot, followed by JioSaavn in the third spot, narrowly missing the first spot to Spotify. However, with its positions as the first and second spot on the Google and Apple App Store ecosystems respectively, Wynk Music holds the leading spot in top charts.

Objective of World Music Day

The primary objective of World Music Day is to promote music in all its diverse forms and provide a platform for musicians to showcase their artistry. One such platform is Wynk Platform, the digital music platform offered by Bharti Airtel. Wynk Platform serves as a platform for both music creators and music lovers. While Wynk Music serves music lovers, Wynk Studio serves music creators, providing a platform for independent artists.

Wynk Studio: Empowering Independent Music Creators

In August 2022, Bharti Airtel launched Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists. This platform empowers artists to launch their music and provides them with opportunities to monetize their creations across various platforms. Wynk has also earmarked a sum of Rs 100 Crore to promote local talent on the application and enable their discovery.

Wynk Music: Enhanced Experience for Music Lovers

Just ahead of World Music Day 2023, the Wynk team ensured that music enthusiasts could enjoy their favorite tracks on the platform and celebrate the day in style. The latest update, Wynk 2.0, introduced a swipe-based player experience and a sleek, intuitive user interface, making it easier than ever to discover and enjoy new music.

Wynk Radio offers personalized streaming with a vast selection of songs curated to cater to individual preferences. With unlimited background listening, users can keep the music playing while attending to other tasks.

In February, Wynk Music also introduced Unlimited Global Streaming for users traveling internationally, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of the platform.

Milestones and Recognition: Wynk Music Shines

Wynk Music has achieved remarkable milestones since its launch in India in September 2014. Within just four days, it crossed one lakh downloads, and in January 2019, it surpassed 100 million installations, solidifying its position as a leading music platform.

Bundled Services and Free Premium Trial: Delighting Music Enthusiasts

Bharti Airtel bundles Wynk Music on certain plans, catering to both prepaid and postpaid users. Wynk Music Premium plans provide subscribers with exclusive features, including unlimited streaming, unlimited HelloTunes, offline music downloads, and ad-free music.

The Rs 98 Monthly Wynk Premium Plan offers additional benefits of 5GB of free data, while the Rs 301 Premium Yearly Plan rewards subscribers with 50GB of data for long-term enjoyment.

Moreover, for new users, Wynk Music offers a free first month of Premium benefits worth Rs 49, allowing them to experience unlimited song downloads, ad-free music, podcasts, live shows, and exclusive playlists.

A Vast Collection of Music: Wynk's Delightful Offerings

Wynk Music boasts an extensive collection of over 24 million free songs, encompassing popular international artists, Bollywood hits, regional Indian music, and much more. From Punjabi gane to Hip Hop, K-Pop to Devotional, New Hindi Songs to Workout Music, and Retro Music to Love Songs, the platform caters to diverse musical tastes and preferences.

Conclusion

On World Music Day, as we celebrate the universal language of music, Wynk Platform stands out as a remarkable catalyst for the music industry. With its commitment to supporting independent artists, providing an enhanced user experience, achieving top rankings, and offering a rich collection of songs, Wynk Platform continues to shape the way we enjoy and appreciate music.