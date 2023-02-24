Airtel Wynk Music Introduces Unlimited Global Streaming

Wynk Music, India's number 1 music streaming App by downloads and daily active users, keeps innovating now and then. Wynk Music is Bharti Airtel's digital offering for Music lovers, and similarly, Wynk platforms such as Wynk Studio cater to the needs of the Music Industry. Last year, Airtel introduced World Pass packs for its Premium Global travellers. Now in line with the same, to deliver a truly global experience to its Premium users, Bharti Airtel has now introduced Wynk Music Unlimited Global Streaming.

Wynk Music Unlimited Global Streaming

Wynk Music offers a vast collection of songs from various genres, including Bollywood, regional Indian music, international tracks, and more. Users can access Wynk Music through a mobile app available for Android and iOS devices and Desktop Platforms in India. Wynk Music now offers Unlimited Global Streaming, meaning even if you travel abroad for any International destinations, you can stream music on Wynk Music and grove to the tunes at your favourite destinations. This aligns with the Global Experience Airtel is trying to offer to its Premium users who travel Internationally.

Wynk Music Premium Plans

Wynk Music has two excellent data bundled plans. Wynk Music Rs 98 Monthly plan offers users with Wynk Music premium with Unlimited Streaming, Unlimited Hellotunes, Unlimited Music Downloads to listen offline, and Ad-free Music bundled with 5 GB of Free Data.

Wynk Music Rs 301 Premium Yearly plan offers users Wynk Music premium benefits, including Unlimited Streaming, Unlimited Hellotunes, Unlimited Music Downloads to listen offline, and Ad-free Music bundled with 50 GB of data. The data validity on both plans will be aligned with the validity of the base tariff plan of the user.

Wynk Music App Update

For Experiencing Truly Unlimited Global Streaming, Airtel Wynk users need to just update to the latest version of the App, and you have the feature. As of now, the feature is rolled out for Apple iOS users. This move comes when Mobile World Congress 2023 is just a few days ahead. If you are an Airtel user flying to Barcelona, you can now stream unlimited music in your preferred language. With unlimited Global streaming enabled now, users can stream music anywhere across the globe. And if you are curious about Airtel 5G availability, Airtel's latest 5G launch happened in Chandigarh Tri-City, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 137.