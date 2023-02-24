700 Indian Engineers Helped with Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, has made several big investments in India over the last few years. It is also a part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the Indian government to manufacture smartphones locally. Now, Samsung has revealed that in the making of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which was unveiled on Feb 1 globally, over 700 Indian engineers were involved. According to a PTI report, Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute India-Bengaluru, said that Samsung's commitment to R&D capabilities and talent in India is extremely high and will continue to grow.

Shah said that Indian software engineers, over multiple years, have helped Samsung in creating several important products by collaborating with the global R&D centers. This is the reason why Samsung is going to keep its commitment to India's R&D quite high. It is worth noting that outside of Korea, Samsung's largest R&D center is in Bengaluru, and it has around 3500 people.

In Delhi and Noida, Samsung has R&D centers for TVs, smartphones, and home appliances. In Bengaluru, Samsung has its semiconductor R&D. Globally, Samsung has several other R&D centers which collaborate their efforts to make a successful product. What's worth noting here is the number of R&D engineers from India's R&D center that helped Samsung with the creation of the Galaxy S23 series.

The Bengaluru center of Samsung focuses on key areas such as wireless communications (including 5G), on-device AI, camera software (vision-related AI), and Smart things cloud. Samsung is also planning to manufacture the Galaxy S23 series in India. The Galaxy S23 series is the flagship phone lineup by Samsung for 2023. It promises a ton of power with a great camera experience for the users. In India, the Galaxy S23 series starts at Rs 75000.