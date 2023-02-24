Nokia to Deploy Standalone 5G Network for Antina

Nokia announced that it has won a ten-year extension to its existing nationwide 5G Network deal with Antina, the joint venture formed by major network operators M1 and StarHub of Singapore. Nokia said it has won the tender after a competitive tender process. As part of the deal, Nokia will equip new buildings throughout the city with its AirScale indoor Radio small-cell solution for seamless coverage.

Singapore 5G Eco-System

Under this deal, Nokia will improve the 5G connectivity experience for Singapore's businesses and consumers. Nokia will deploy a 5G Standalone (5G) Network for indoor and outdoor coverage and expand the existing Network of Anrina using its 3.5 GHz spectrum holdings.

Nokia is set to equip Antina with state-of-the-art equipment from its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, comprising 5G base stations, massive MIMO adaptive antennas optimized for urban and wide-area coverage, and dual-band remote radio heads (RRH).

Antina's Spectrum Holdings

Antina will leverage its 2.1 GHz (n1) and 3.5 GHz (n78) spectrum bands, which offer an optimal balance of coverage and capacity. These solutions will enable an exceptional 5G user experience featuring lightning-fast speeds, high bandwidth, and minimal latency.

Danny Tan, CEO at Antina, commented: "We are building a game-changing 5G network in Singapore with ultra-high speeds that will deliver new use cases across entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare, and transportation. We are deepening our partnership with Nokia due to the performance of their 5G network services. I look forward to working closely with them in the coming years and delivering state-of-the-art 5G experiences to our customers across the country."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said: "This long-term extension to our contract demonstrates Antina's trust in our technology leadership and the strength of our product portfolio. Our high-performance networks deliver a premium 5G experience adding coverage and capacity where it is needed in both indoor and outdoor locations. Singapore is creating a world-class 5G environment and we are proud to work alongside them in this important project."

Antina, Singapore

Antina was set up to build and operate a joint Radio Access Network, providing wholesale telecommunication services. This allows M1 and StarHub to operate their own 5G Mobile Networks and furnish 5G mobile services to their subscribers, along with various mobile virtual network operators utilizing their networks.