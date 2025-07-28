Jio Platforms Deploys 10 Live 5G Network Slices Across India



Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has deployed 10 network slices on its indigenous 5G standalone (SA) core network to support a range of use cases. Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms, announced the development on professional networking site LinkedIn. "Network slicing is no longer just a concept — it's live, nationwide, and powering real-world applications. With Jio Platforms' robust 5G SA Core and Network Slicing Platform (NSP), 10 active network slices are now in production, optimised for scale, performance, and reliability," Bhatnagar said.

Purpose-Built Slices for Diverse Use Cases

These 5G network slices have been purpose-built for a range of use cases, including enterprise applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud gaming, Jio's fixed wireless access (FWA) service JioAirFiber, and mission-critical services. Bhatnagar emphasised that the deployed slices are "production-grade and battle-tested" with live traffic, and will deliver service-level agreement (SLA)-driven 5G experiences to customers.

Jio's 5G Network Slicing Goes Live

According to Bhatnagar, the active network slices are "fully deployed across Jio's 5G SA network."

Network slicing is a capability of 5G SA networks that allows telecom operators to create multiple virtual network instances on a single physical infrastructure. Each slice operates independently and is engineered to meet the performance and reliability needs of specific applications. The technology enables telecom providers to deliver differentiated services and unlock new revenue streams across various industry verticals.

"With NSPs providing dedicated gaming slices and guaranteed bandwidth, it can eliminate interference from other network traffic like video streaming or downloads. This capability will fundamentally redefine the gaming experience of Jio Users," said the General Manager of Cloud Engineering at Jio in a comment on the post.

Growth of JioAirFiber and 5G Subscriber Base

The announcement comes alongside strong operational performance from Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of JPL. In the April–June quarter of FY26, Jio surpassed 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home broadband connections. The company’s FWA service, JioAirFiber, reached 7.4 million users, making it the largest provider of its kind globally.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in the company's Q1 FY26 earnings report, highlighted JioAirFiber's rapid growth and its role in accelerating digital inclusion through next-generation wireless broadband.

"I am happy to share that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects. Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance. Through its differentiated offerings across mobility, broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud and smart homes, Jio has positioned itself as the technology partner of choice for Indian consumers," said Mukesh D. Ambani on July 18, 2025.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, added, "We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and Home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks respectively. Jio continues to bring next generation services for its users with the launch of JioGames Cloud and JioPC bundle at affordable prices to drive adoption of digital services in India. Jio continues to create unparalleled technology infrastructure and is extending its leadership in 5G and fixed broadband. This will be pivotal in driving AI adoption in the country."