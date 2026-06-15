Redmi Turbo 5 First Impressions: Xiaomi has Cooked Something Premium

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand is soon going to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. I have been using the phone for about four days now. I have checked out its camera, not dived deep into gamin yet, but have experienced apps such as YouTube (which I heavily consume on premium phones), and thus, I have my first impressions on the device ready.

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Key Highlights The Redmi Turbo 5 features a premium design with a flat display, metal frame, glass back, and rounded edges.

It comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and responsiveness.

The phone includes practical features such as an IR blaster, USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display brightness appears sufficient for outdoor usage, while thin bezels enhance the viewing experience.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi Turbo 5 First Impressions: Design and Display

The design of Redmi Turbo 5 is pretty much what you see with premium phones. There is a flat display, a metal body with glass on top, and the aluminium on the side. The edges are round and thus appear premium. I have seen the white variant, which is pretty cool and the signature colour of the device, but the one which I have (slightly green), is pretty beautiful too.

The power button is on the right, and the volume rockers are on the right above the power button. There is nothing on the left side of the phone. The device also has an IR blaster on the top, which will let you switch on AC and TVs from your phone directly.