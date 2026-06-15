Redmi Turbo 5 First Impressions: Xiaomi has Cooked Something Premium

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand is soon going to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. I have been using the phone for about four days now. I have checked out its camera, not dived deep into gamin yet, but have experienced apps such as YouTube (which I heavily consume on premium phones), and thus, I have my first impressions on the device ready.
The design of Redmi Turbo 5 is pretty much what you see with premium phones. There is a flat display, a metal body with glass on top, and the aluminium on the side. The edges are round and thus appear premium. I have seen the white variant, which is pretty cool and the signature colour of the device, but the one which I have (slightly green), is pretty beautiful too.
The power button is on the right, and the volume rockers are on the right above the power button. There is nothing on the left side of the phone. The device also has an IR blaster on the top, which will let you switch on AC and TVs from your phone directly.
The SIM tray is at the bottom of the phone, along with the Type-C port and a speaker grill. There is only one speaker grill at the bottom.
The display is definitely big. It has a 6.59-inch display, with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The colours are definitely good, and the display also feels pretty smooth and responsive. Since the bezels are also thin, you get a more immersive experience with the display.
The selfie sensor is housed in a circular cutout at the top center of the phone. I honestly like the back of the device. The glass back feels very smooth on hands, and the Redmi branding also seems to be done very aesthetically. There are two cameras on the back of the phone, and these cameras have a unique cutout. The flash is in a different cutout, almost at the center of the back.
The display is bright enough to be used in under sunlight. It makes the device worth carrying in your pockets, especially in India. I don’t know how well the phone would function under extreme heat. It does have a 3D cooling system advertised, but yet to experience that.
The fingerprint sensor is at the bottom of the screen, slightly lower than what I have seen in most phones. It works well though, and unlocks the device instantly.
Redmi Turbo 5 First Impressions on the Battery and Performance
One of the things that I liked about the device was its battery. On paper, it is a 7540mAh battery and it supports 100W fast-charging. It can run easily for two days, only if you are not using it for heavy tasks such as gaming, and video consumption is also moderate. For heavy users, one day usage will be comfortable if the phone is charged completely.
It is a powerful phone. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The unit I have has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage (UFS 4.1). It can easily handle gaming. It won’t be as good as what you get the Dimensity 9500 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, of course, but it still get the gaming needs sorted for you.
One of the major things for a phone chip in today’s world is to handle AI needs. For that the NPU of the chip has to be good. The Dimensity 8500 Ultra comfortably takes care of that. With the Xiaomi HyperOS 3, users will get to experience several AI features on the phone. That is not something we will talk about much here.
This looks like a performance device, geared for users who are into gaming. For camera output, we will share more details soon, a separate article focusing on what you get in the camera department with the Redmi Turbo 5.
I will share my in-depth opinion in the full review, which will go live just a few days from now. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk until then.
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FAQs
What processor powers the Redmi Turbo 5?
The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
How big is the battery on the Redmi Turbo 5?
The phone packs a 7540mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging.
What display does the Redmi Turbo 5 feature?
It comes with a 6.59-inch display that supports 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Does the Redmi Turbo 5 have premium build materials?
Yes, the device features a metal frame, glass back, rounded edges, and a flat display, giving it a premium look and feel.
Is the Redmi Turbo 5 suitable for gaming?
Based on initial impressions, the phone appears capable of handling gaming and demanding tasks comfortably, thanks to its Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, fast RAM, and advanced cooling system.