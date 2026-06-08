Redmi Turbo 5 to Feature 1.5K Display, 100W Fast-Charging

Redmi Turbo 5, an upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi for the Indian market is going to feature a large display. The display will support 1.5K resolution, along with 120Hz refresh rate. There will be 100W fast-charging as well. We don’t know yet if it will support wireless charging, but in the coming days, we will. It will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, based on Android 16 out of the box. Xiaomi is gradually confirming the details about the device. We don’t know the device’s battery capacity as well. All of this should be revealed as the phone launches in India.

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Key Highlights Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India on June 16, 2026.

The phone is confirmed to feature a 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100W fast charging.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and has scored over 2.3 million points on AnTuTu.

Redmi Turbo 5 will offer up to 24GB RAM (including virtual RAM expansion), LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage.

The device will sport a 50MP OIS + EIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India on June 16, 2026. Some of the specifications about the device which are confirmed include its chipset and camera hardware. The chip will be MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, and the device has scored more than 2.3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarks.

Further, to improve the speed and the experience for the users, Xiaomi has included up to 24GB of RAM with the device, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. Note that the physical RAM is just 12GB, and the remaining RAM comes from virtual expansion. Along with this, Xiaomi recently confirmed the camera details of the Redmi Turbo 5. The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear, and it will come with a 50MP primary camera sensor with support for both OIS and EIS. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor as well on the phone. For selfies, there will be a 20MP sensor at the front.

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