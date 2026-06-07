BSNL VAS Recharge Packs for Prepaid Users: June 2026 Edition

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a variety of Value Added Service (VAS) recharge packs for prepaid users, catering to interests such as astrology consultations, counseling services, SMS subscriptions, and entertainment content. Unlike regular prepaid plans that focus on calls, data, and SMS, these packs provide access to specialized services with separate validity periods and usage benefits. In this June 2026 edition, we’ve compiled all the available BSNL VAS recharge packs, including their prices, benefits, validity, and effective per-day costs, to help subscribers choose the option that best suits their needs.

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Key Highlights BSNL offers eight VAS recharge packs priced between Rs 15 and Rs 85 for prepaid subscribers.

Astrology consultation packs are available at Rs 23, Rs 31, and Rs 81 with validity of up to 30 days.

Counselling/Pandit consultation packs start at Rs 15 and provide IVR-based expert consultations.

SMS subscription packs include News, Sports, Jokes, Love, and Shayari content services.

These plans are designed for users seeking specialised services rather than conventional voice, SMS, or data benefits.

Also Read: BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a Competitive 4G Player: Scindia

BSNL Prepaid VAS Recharge Packs

1. BSNL Rs 85 Prepaid Recharge Pack

Pack Type: Value Added Service (VAS) Recharge

VAS Benefits: 45 minutes of consultation on IVR (Counselling Services – Pandit). Service short code: 5630077. After free minutes are exhausted, usage is charged at Rs 7/min.

Validity: 30 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 2.83

2. BSNL Rs 81 Prepaid Recharge Pack

Pack Type: Value Added Service (VAS) Recharge

VAS Benefits: 81 minutes of consultation on IVR (Astrology Services from Ubarri Marketing Private Limited). Service short code: 560001019. After free minutes are exhausted, usage is charged at Rs 9/min.

Validity: 30 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 2.70