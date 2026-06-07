Google Pixel 10 Gets Massive Discount Now Only Rs 65,000

As we have the next flagship, Google Pixel 11, about to launch in the coming months, the current flagship, Google Pixel 10, gets a huge discount, bringing the price as low as Rs. 65,000 from its MRP price of Rs. 79,000.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 10 hits an all-time low price in India.

Google is offering various subscriptions like YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium, and Google One for free.

Pixel 10 is available in four different colours, including Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass.

The 2025 flagship was launched back in August last year, a month prior to the revolutionary Apple iPhone 17 launch. The phone takes the edge when it comes to camera, AI features, and software updates.

Google Pixel 10 – Specs and Features We Get

Before taking a call on considering the Google Pixel 10, let’s take a peek at the specifications and feature chart of the smartphone.

Starting with the display side, the phone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 3000 nits, and HDR10+ support. Over and above, the Pixel 10’s display gets the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone is surrounded by aluminium framing (just like the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models)

Google Pixel 10 takes the edge over its competition in the camera department, thanks to the amazing software optimisation and hardware. We got the trio-housed camera on the rear end with a 48MP main sensor on the rear, combined with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a dedicated 10.8MP telephoto sensor, which supports 20x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom too.

On the front side, we get a 10.5MP regular selfie shooter. The phone is a bit smaller with a 4970mAh battery and is supported with 30W of faster wired charging.