iPhone 17e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Apple just launched the iPhone 17e for the global market, including India. The iPhone 17e is the successor to the iPhone 16e which launched last year. The iPhone 16e features an upgraded modem from Apple, which is said to be 2x faster than the one in iPhone 16e. Apple introduced the C1X modem and it is 2x faster than the C1 modem. We would likely see the future iPhones also featuring this modem as well.









Along with the upgraded modem, there's a 48MP Fusion Camera too. The camera can take next generation portraits and 4K Dolby Vision video. There's 2x optical quality telephoto like photo captures possible with this phone.

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. The iPhone 17e features the A19 processor built using the 3nm technology and is 2x faster than the iPhone 11. There's IP68 protection on the phone too.

The iPhone 17e will run on iOS 26 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price of the phone.

iPhone 17e Price in India

iPhone 17e is priced in India at Rs 64,900 for the base 256GB variant, and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB variant. The phone is available in three colours - Soft Pink, White, and Black.