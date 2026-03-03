iPhone 17e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Apple just launched the iPhone 17e for the global market, including India.
  • The iPhone 17e is the successor to the iPhone 16e which launched last year.
  • The iPhone 16e features an upgraded modem from Apple, which is said to be 2x faster than the one in iPhone 16e.

Follow Us

iphone 17e launched in india price specifications

Apple just launched the iPhone 17e for the global market, including India. The iPhone 17e is the successor to the iPhone 16e which launched last year. The iPhone 16e features an upgraded modem from Apple, which is said to be 2x faster than the one in iPhone 16e. Apple introduced the C1X modem and it is 2x faster than the C1 modem. We would likely see the future iPhones also featuring this modem as well.




Read More - Xiaomi 17 Series and Pad 8 Launch Date in India

Along with the upgraded modem, there's a 48MP Fusion Camera too. The camera can take next generation portraits and 4K Dolby Vision video. There's 2x optical quality telephoto like photo captures possible with this phone.

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. The iPhone 17e features the A19 processor built using the 3nm technology and is 2x faster than the iPhone 11. There's IP68 protection on the phone too.

Read More - Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The iPhone 17e will run on iOS 26 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price of the phone.

iPhone 17e Price in India

iPhone 17e is priced in India at Rs 64,900 for the base 256GB variant, and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB variant. The phone is available in three colours - Soft Pink, White, and Black.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : You need n5+n28 for indoor coverage for Jio. Jio won’t buy more band 3 spectrum. They will…

Vodafone Idea Expands Ericsson Partnership to Modernise Postpaid Services, Boost…

TheAndroidFreak :

64Kbps unlimited data afterwards. This offer is not available to everyone. I am just saying validity wise Airtel is better…

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits Explained

TheAndroidFreak :

Moto G57 Power if using Jio+BSNL Realme P3 if using ViAvoid Samsung completely.

Vodafone Idea Expands Ericsson Partnership to Modernise Postpaid Services, Boost…

TheAndroidFreak :

They will get that radios only for n78+n41 in some non-priority circles. They will get that only after n41 becomes…

Vodafone Idea Expands Ericsson Partnership to Modernise Postpaid Services, Boost…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am shocked people are opting for Vi these days.

Vodafone Idea Expands Ericsson Partnership to Modernise Postpaid Services, Boost…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments