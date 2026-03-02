Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ai+ Pulse 2 comes with a large display and has a 50MP camera sensor at the rear. At this price range, this is a good bundling, especially when there's also LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage on the phone.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Ai+ Pulse 2 has launched in India.
  • Ai+ is a new company led by Madhav Sheth, one of the key figures to push Realme towards success in India.
  • The company has launched the Ai+ Pulse 2 at a very afforadble price point and aims to capture a large market share in affordable device segment.

Follow Us

ai pulse 2 launched in india price

Ai+ Pulse 2 has launched in India. Ai+ is a new company led by Madhav Sheth, one of the key figures to push Realme towards success in India. The company has launched the Ai+ Pulse 2 at a very afforadble price point and aims to capture a large market share in affordable device segment. This is the successor to Ai+ Pulse and this device will feature a better battery, a better display, and an improvement in performance. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date in India

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India

Ai+ Pulse 2 will be available in two memory variants in India:

  • 4GB + 64GB = Rs 5,999
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 7,999

The phone will be available from March 11, 2026, at 12 PM via Fllipkart. The company is also working on launching the Nova 2 series in India s0on. More devices from Ai+ will be revealed in the near future.

Read More - OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch with Periscope Camera

Ai+ Pulse 2 Specifications in India

Ai+ Pulse 2 comes with a large display and has a 50MP camera sensor at the rear. At this price range, this is a good bundling, especially when there's also LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage on the phone.

Here are the complete specifications of the phone:

  • 6.745-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with 450nits of peak brightness
  • Unisoc T7250 SoC coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage
  • 50MP dual-AI rear camera setup
  • 6000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging
  • IP64 rating
  • Android 16 layered with NxtQuantum OS
  • Colour options - Green, Blue, Pink, Purple and Black

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Ameer Aadmi :

Why to keep many sims? Just have one active number and if you keep second sim then it means you…

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits Explained

Ameer Aadmi :

I think you first used phone in Jio free era and never seen costly days of telecom. Dont worry much…

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Arjun :

What's wrong with u? Only scammer are feeling sad

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Kaushlendra :

Ye to Raju Shrivastava ka joke ho gaya..Bas muh khola aur bhakk se bol diya...jitna bhi crime ho raha hai…

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Sujata :

Rich people can afford 10 different phones and have 10 different sims and have 10 different Signal, Telegram or Whatsapp…

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments