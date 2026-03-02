Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Ai+ Pulse 2 has launched in India. Ai+ is a new company led by Madhav Sheth, one of the key figures to push Realme towards success in India. The company has launched the Ai+ Pulse 2 at a very afforadble price point and aims to capture a large market share in affordable device segment. This is the successor to Ai+ Pulse and this device will feature a better battery, a better display, and an improvement in performance. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India

Ai+ Pulse 2 will be available in two memory variants in India:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 5,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 7,999

The phone will be available from March 11, 2026, at 12 PM via Fllipkart. The company is also working on launching the Nova 2 series in India s0on. More devices from Ai+ will be revealed in the near future.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Specifications in India

Ai+ Pulse 2 comes with a large display and has a 50MP camera sensor at the rear. At this price range, this is a good bundling, especially when there's also LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage on the phone.

Here are the complete specifications of the phone:

6.745-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with 450nits of peak brightness

Unisoc T7250 SoC coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage

50MP dual-AI rear camera setup

6000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging

IP64 rating

Android 16 layered with NxtQuantum OS

Colour options - Green, Blue, Pink, Purple and Black