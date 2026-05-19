iPhone 18 Pro to Get this Chip, and Launch Soon

If you are an Apple fan, you will definitely love the iPhone 18 Pro models if the leaks released are true. The iPhone 18 Pro models including the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026. The regular iPhone 18 could launch next year, note that this has not been confirmed by Apple yet.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, while the regular iPhone 18 could reportedly arrive later.
  • Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models may retain the same pricing as the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, especially in markets such as India.
  • The leaked colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro series include Magenta, Black, Blue, and Silver, with Magenta tipped to become the signature colour this year.
  • Rising DRAM and component costs are reportedly one reason Apple could delay the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model.
  • Apple may not bring major upgrades to the regular iPhone 18, as the iPhone 17 already introduced several significant improvements including a 120Hz ProMotion display and higher base storage.

As of now, the leaked details suggest the iPhone 18 Pro is launching soon, and its price in India is expected to be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple is not going to hike the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro models because the company already retain plenty of margin in the product. Further, the price is already in the ultra-premium segment, and any further hike for the base model could result in sales dropping for the company in price sensitive markets such as India.