iPhone 18 Pro to Get this Chip, and Launch Soon

If you are an Apple fan, you will definitely love the iPhone 18 Pro models if the leaks released are true. The iPhone 18 Pro models including the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026. The regular iPhone 18 could launch next year, note that this has not been confirmed by Apple yet.

As of now, the leaked details suggest the iPhone 18 Pro is launching soon, and its price in India is expected to be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple is not going to hike the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro models because the company already retain plenty of margin in the product. Further, the price is already in the ultra-premium segment, and any further hike for the base model could result in sales dropping for the company in price sensitive markets such as India.

iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. This will be by far the fastest chip any iPhone has ever carried.

iPhone 18 Pro Colours Leaked are Great

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro colours which have leaked online suggest that the device will feature new three colours this time. The new colours are magenta, black, and blue. The silver colour which was there with the iPhone 17 Pro will be there with the iPhone 18 Pro models as well. The iPhone 18 Pro’s signature colour could be the magenta.

Apple has never launched an iPhone in the magenta colour before. Blue, Black, and Silver are colours which have been launched before. Thus, like the Orange is the signature colour for the iPhone 17 Pro models, we could see Apple launching a signature Magenta colour for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Note that this has not been confirmed by Apple yet. Further, the renders circulating online are based on complete leaks over the last few months. Apple usually launches its new iPhone series every September. This year as well, we expect the company to launch the new Pro models at the same time.

Why Could iPhone 18 Launch Later?

The regular iPhone 18 could launch a little later. This is because of the rising DRAM prices in the market. Apple wants to counter the rising prices to some extent. The delayed launch was hinted by reports circulating online. Apple has never done this before, so this will definitely be a big move and one that fans could either accept or dislike.

iPhone 18 Might Not Feature Many Upgrades like iPhone 17

iPhone 17 is one of the best base iPhones Apple has ever launched. This time, Apple gave the base iPhone (iPhone 17) many upgrades, and even brought the ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate) for the users. There was memory upgrade also (256GB from 128GB) for almost the same amount of money.

This might not be the case with the iPhone 18. It is because the memory costs are already going up. Apple would likely hold back on many major upgrades to keep the costs low. Further, we could see the same desing again with the iPhone 18 (as is for iPhone 17). More updates and insights into the upcoming iPhones can be expected to come via the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) scheduled between June 8 to June 12, 2026, at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

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