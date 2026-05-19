Why is Vodafone Idea Share Going Up on Tuesday

Vodafone Idea shares are trending upwards on Tuesday after a slightly weak performance on Monday. The shares are trading more than 4% up on Tuesday, and are inching towards a positive close for the day. This has happened after the earnings call for Q4 FY26 of the telco. Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO, Abhijit Kishore, during the earnings call mentioned that they are deeply engaged in a conversation with a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) to raise funds via debt.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea shares rose more than 4% on Tuesday after the company’s Q4 FY26 earnings call boosted investor sentiment.

Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore said the telecom operator is in advanced discussions with a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India to raise debt funding.

Vodafone Idea management stated that “the worst is behind us” after relief on AGR dues and improved business visibility.

The telecom operator expects to generate nearly Rs 1 lakh crore over the next three years through operations and fundraising efforts.

Vodafone Idea continues to aggressively expand 4G and 5G networks, with management highlighting improved customer addition and stronger performance in heavily invested circles.

Vodafone Idea CEO Says Worst is in the Past

Another reason why Vi shares could be trending upwards is that Vi’s CEO mentioned that the company’s worst is now in the past. The telco’s AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues have been lowered and pushed ahead by 10 years for when they are due.

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