Vodafone Idea Launches Flexible International Roaming Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced the launch of Flexible International Roaming plans. These are plans meant for postpaid customers. The idea is to get flexibility and convenience while travelling abroad as an Indian. People travel internationally for various reasons, such as medical tourism, leisure, education, and business. Recognising the need of the customers, Vi is giving customers enhanced flexibility, choice and control.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has introduced flexible international roaming plans aimed at premium postpaid customers.

The new roaming packs come with multiple validity options designed for short, mid, and long-duration international travellers.

Vi claims to offer truly unlimited voice and data benefits in 41 major travel destination countries.

The telecom operator has also integrated seamless international roaming pack purchases through the Vi app for a smoother digital experience.

Vodafone Idea believes premium international travellers can help improve ARPU, which has already reached Rs 190 by the end of Q4 FY26.

What are the Newly Launched Vodafone Idea Flexible International Roaming Plans?

The newly launched Vodafone Idea Flexible International Roaming plans start at Rs 749 only. This plan, in fact, offers unlimited data to the users along with unlimited voice and SMS benefits in more than 40 countries. In several other countries, there are limited FUP (Fair Usage Policy) benefits.

Take a look at the table below to understand the plan and their benefits.

Validity

(Days) 40+ Countries with Unlimited benefit 120+ Countries with Limited benefit Pack Price

(Rs) Data (GB) Voice (Min) SMS Data (GB) Voice (Min) SMS 1 UNLIMITED UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 1 150 100 749 1 1 150 100 1 150 100 649 1 2 150 100 2 150 100 1349 7 UNLIMITED UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 3 300 100 3649 7 2 300 100 2 300 100 2649 7 3 300 100 3 300 100 2849 10 UNLIMITED UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 14 300 100 3999 10 10 300 100 10 300 100 2999 10 14 300 100 14 300 100 3499 14 UNLIMITED UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 21 500 100 4999 14 12 500 100 12 500 100 3599 14 21 500 100 21 500 100 3749 21 UNLIMITED UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 21 600 100 5699 21 14 600 100 14 600 100 3799 21 21 600 100 21 600 100 3849 30 70-FUP 1500 UNLIMITED 30 1500 100 5999 30 30 1500 100 30 1500 100 3999

Key Benefits of Vodafone Idea Flexible International Roaming Plans

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