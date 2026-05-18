Vodafone Idea Launches Flexible International Roaming Plans

Highlights
- Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced the launch of Flexible International Roaming plans.
- These are plans meant for postpaid customers.
- The idea is to get flexibility and convenience while travelling abroad as an Indian.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced the launch of Flexible International Roaming plans. These are plans meant for postpaid customers. The idea is to get flexibility and convenience while travelling abroad as an Indian. People travel internationally for various reasons, such as medical tourism, leisure, education, and business. Recognising the need of the customers, Vi is giving customers enhanced flexibility, choice and control.
Key Highlights
- Vodafone Idea has introduced flexible international roaming plans aimed at premium postpaid customers.
- The new roaming packs come with multiple validity options designed for short, mid, and long-duration international travellers.
- Vi claims to offer truly unlimited voice and data benefits in 41 major travel destination countries.
- The telecom operator has also integrated seamless international roaming pack purchases through the Vi app for a smoother digital experience.
- Vodafone Idea believes premium international travellers can help improve ARPU, which has already reached Rs 190 by the end of Q4 FY26.
What are the Newly Launched Vodafone Idea Flexible International Roaming Plans?
The newly launched Vodafone Idea Flexible International Roaming plans start at Rs 749 only. This plan, in fact, offers unlimited data to the users along with unlimited voice and SMS benefits in more than 40 countries. In several other countries, there are limited FUP (Fair Usage Policy) benefits.
Take a look at the table below to understand the plan and their benefits.
|Validity
(Days)
|40+ Countries with Unlimited benefit
|120+ Countries with Limited benefit
|Pack Price
(Rs)
|Data (GB)
|Voice (Min)
|SMS
|Data (GB)
|Voice (Min)
|SMS
|1
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|1
|150
|100
|749
|1
|1
|150
|100
|1
|150
|100
|649
|1
|2
|150
|100
|2
|150
|100
|1349
|7
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|3
|300
|100
|3649
|7
|2
|300
|100
|2
|300
|100
|2649
|7
|3
|300
|100
|3
|300
|100
|2849
|10
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|14
|300
|100
|3999
|10
|10
|300
|100
|10
|300
|100
|2999
|10
|14
|300
|100
|14
|300
|100
|3499
|14
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|21
|500
|100
|4999
|14
|12
|500
|100
|12
|500
|100
|3599
|14
|21
|500
|100
|21
|500
|100
|3749
|21
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|UNLIMITED
|21
|600
|100
|5699
|21
|14
|600
|100
|14
|600
|100
|3799
|21
|21
|600
|100
|21
|600
|100
|3849
|30
|70-FUP
|1500
|UNLIMITED
|30
|1500
|100
|5999
|30
|30
|1500
|100
|30
|1500
|100
|3999