What Is FAST TV and Why Is TRAI Discussing New Rules?

India’s television industry is slowly entering a new phase as more viewers start consuming content through internet-connected devices and smart TVs instead of relying only on traditional cable TV and DTH connections. This shift has now triggered a wider regulatory discussion in the country after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper seeking stakeholder views on whether internet-based linear television services including FAST platforms require a dedicated regulatory framework.

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Key Highlights

  • TRAI has released a consultation paper on regulating FAST TV and app-based linear television services in India
  • FAST TV allows users to watch scheduled television channels over the internet free of cost with advertisements
  • TRAI has broadly termed these services as Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services
  • Cable TV and DTH operators argue that FAST platforms are operating under lighter regulatory conditions
  • Industry stakeholders have raised concerns around regulatory parity and level playing field issues
  • Some technology and streaming ecosystem players believe FAST services should not face DTH-style regulation

FAST TV, short for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television, allows users to watch scheduled television channels over the internet free of cost with advertisements placed between content many users today can already access such channels directly from smart TV home screens without needing a separate cable TV or DTH connection. The issue has become important because traditional cable TV and DTH operators believe these internet-based television services are beginning to compete with regulated television distribution platforms while operating under lighter regulatory conditions.