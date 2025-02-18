Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India



Jio has announced the launch of JioTele OS, a smart TV operating system designed to cater to the "unique needs of Indian consumers." According to the company, televisions powered by JioTele OS, which it calls "India's own Smart operating system," will be available starting February 21, 2025, in partnership with brands like Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC, with more brands expected to join in 2025.

Demand for Digital Entertainment in India

Jio highlighted that with around 35 million connected TV households in India, the demand for digital entertainment continues to rise. "However, many consumers encounter challenges due to the limited capabilities of their connected TVs, such as restricted customization, limited access to high-quality regional content, and the absence of seamless, premium user experience," the company said on Tuesday, February 18, explaining the reason for launching the OS.

JioTele OS aims to Transform Entertainment

Jio aims to address the challenges faced by users, including limited customization, restricted regional content, and suboptimal user experiences. JioTele OS aims to transform Indian households with a fast, premium, and content-rich Smart TV platform at an affordable price.

AI-Driven Recommendations

Key features include AI-driven content recommendations, seamless integration of global and regional content, smooth, lag-free 4K performance, and easy access to a range of TV channels, OTT apps, and cloud games—all via a single remote. Jio said the TV OS will "continuously evolve" and receive regular updates to stay compatible with new apps, technologies, content formats and "evolving securities."

World Class Experience at Cheap Price

According to Jio, the JioTele OS will enable TV OEMS to provide a world-class experience at an affordable price. This initiative seeks to transform entertainment in India, ensuring seamless and accessible viewing for every household.