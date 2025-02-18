Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Reported by Kripa B 0

JioTele OS promises a premium, content-rich, and affordable smart TV experience with AI-driven recommendations and seamless regional content integration.

Highlights

  • A unified platform allowing users to effortlessly switch between TV channels, streaming services, and cloud games with a single remote.
  • India’s Own Smart TV OS – Designed to meet the unique entertainment needs of Indian consumers.
  • AI-Driven Content Recommendations – Personalized suggestions based on viewing habits for a smarter, more intuitive experience.

Follow Us

Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India
Jio has announced the launch of JioTele OS, a smart TV operating system designed to cater to the "unique needs of Indian consumers." According to the company, televisions powered by JioTele OS, which it calls "India's own Smart operating system," will be available starting February 21, 2025, in partnership with brands like Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC, with more brands expected to join in 2025.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Trials IPTV Entertainment Service in India with Black Plans




Demand for Digital Entertainment in India

Jio highlighted that with around 35 million connected TV households in India, the demand for digital entertainment continues to rise. "However, many consumers encounter challenges due to the limited capabilities of their connected TVs, such as restricted customization, limited access to high-quality regional content, and the absence of seamless, premium user experience," the company said on Tuesday, February 18, explaining the reason for launching the OS.

JioTele OS aims to Transform Entertainment

Jio aims to address the challenges faced by users, including limited customization, restricted regional content, and suboptimal user experiences. JioTele OS aims to transform Indian households with a fast, premium, and content-rich Smart TV platform at an affordable price.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with AI Features for Select Users

AI-Driven Recommendations

Key features include AI-driven content recommendations, seamless integration of global and regional content, smooth, lag-free 4K performance, and easy access to a range of TV channels, OTT apps, and cloud games—all via a single remote. Jio said the TV OS will "continuously evolve" and receive regular updates to stay compatible with new apps, technologies, content formats and "evolving securities."

World Class Experience at Cheap Price

According to Jio, the JioTele OS will enable TV OEMS to provide a world-class experience at an affordable price. This initiative seeks to transform entertainment in India, ensuring seamless and accessible viewing for every household.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Can we expect anything nice from this govt? Or they just like banning things Imagine buying a router above 5K…

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

rajiev :

Now only for 7 days only, and increases plan price too.eg:- 199>299(Pay whenever you are comfortable like 15 days comfortable…

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Faraz :

From where can we support ACT on this and make gov listen.

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

Sujata :

Yeah, and they demand for rampant installation fees varying from 2000 to 10,000

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Sujata :

They scammed a lot throuth that so called 5g dongle airfiber lol

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments