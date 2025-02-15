Bharti Airtel Launches Black IPTV Entertainment Plans in India



Bharti Airtel has launched, or perhaps we can say soft-launched, its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) services bundled with Airtel Black plans in select circles. Airtel Black is Airtel's premium postpaid offering that bundles Mobile, Digital TV, and Fiber services. Customers can combine any two or more services into one plan under the Airtel Black offering and enjoy Airtel services.

Also Read: Airtel 2GB Per Day Prepaid Plans With Unlimited 5G Data Are Driving Data Monetisation: CEO









Airtel IPTV Launch

With the launch of the IPTV service bundled with Airtel Black Plans, customers can enjoy high-quality digital content via the platform. IPTV is a digital television broadcasting technology that delivers TV content over the Internet rather than through traditional cable, satellite, or over-the-air signals. IPTV uses a private, dedicated network to deliver TV content using Internet Protocol (IP). It allows users to stream live TV channels, on-demand videos, and other multimedia content using an internet connection. Streaming content is delivered in real-time or on demand using streaming protocols.

Airtel’s Statement on IPTV Rollout

"We have also commenced the testing of IPTV. We believe that when this is launched, it will dramatically improve the ease of onboarding for our customers," said Bharti Airtel's Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Gopal Vittal, during the company's Q3FY25 earnings call.

Airtel Black IPTV Availability

So, based on Vittal's statement, we believe Airtel has started testing or has soft-launched its IPTV services in select markets. As of this writing, Airtel Black IPTV Entertainment Plans are available in select markets such as Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other specific areas.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

Airtel Black IPTV Entertainment Plans

Airtel Black IPTV Entertainment Plans start at Rs 699, offering up to 40 Mbps of unlimited internet. Other plans include the Black Rs 899 IPTV Entertainment Plan, offering up to 100 Mbps internet; the Black Rs 1099 IPTV Entertainment Plan, offering up to 200 Mbps; the Black Rs 1599 IPTV Entertainment Plan, offering up to 300 Mbps; and the Black Rs 3999 IPTV Entertainment Plan, offering up to 1024 Mbps. These plans come bundled with IPTV service along with Fiber, Landline, and respective OTT app benefits as per the plan.