Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India



Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has been expanding its network to villages by deploying telecom sites to extend coverage to rural India. Over the last two years, Airtel has expanded its network to cover over 89,000 villages through the deployment of around 43,000 sites. In its presentation last September, Airtel stated that its 5G network coverage reaches 140,000 villages, while its 4G network coverage extends to 800,000 villages across India.

Airtel's Rural Network Expansion

"Our network investments are able to connect the most remote parts of India, which make a profound impact on the lives of people. Over the last two years, we've expanded our network to cover over 89,000 villages, actually, through the deployment of almost 43,000 sites," said Bharti Airtel's Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Gopal Vittal, during the company's Q3FY25 earnings call.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

As part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel has expanded its network by deploying new sites and covering previously underserved locations. In 2023, Airtel set an ambitious target to expand its network by deploying over 30,000 sites to extend coverage to around 60,000 villages by 2024. The company's early 2024 announcements focused on the progress of its rural network expansion.

Airtel Network Deployment in Border Areas

Airtel has also partnered with the Indian Army to connect villages in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts along the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir. Additionally, Airtel became the first service provider to offer connectivity to Phobrang, India's furthest border village.

Overcoming Challenges with FSOC Technology

Furthermore, in areas where fiber backhaul rollout faces limitations, Airtel is deploying Free-Space Optical Communications (FSOC) technology to overcome the limitations of traditional fiber and microwave technologies. Airtel has deployed FSOC in four Indian states: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel to Expand 5G in Rural Markets

According to recent reports, Airtel has begun refarming its 4G spectrum to boost 5G coverage and capacity in rural (B&C) circles, anticipating a surge in demand in 2025. Airtel will upgrade existing 4G base stations to transmit 5G signals so the company can cover 14 markets under the B&C circle categories with its 5G network.