Confluent Partners With Jio to Advance Development of GenAI Use Cases in India



US-headquartered data streaming company Confluent has partnered with Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) to accelerate the development of real-time and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) use cases in India while integrating Confluent Cloud with Jio Cloud Services. "Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, today announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited for Jio Cloud Services," the company said on Tuesday.

Expanding Access to Data Streaming in India

As part of the agreement, Confluent Cloud will be available on Jio Cloud Services, simplifying access to data streaming for enterprises across India. Additionally, Confluent Platform will be offered as a managed service, providing enterprise-grade security and governance to businesses, including those in the public sector.

"We're on the precipice of rapid transformation in India, and data streaming is a must-have for businesses to stay ahead of consumer trends, including advancements in AI," said Kiran Thomas, President and CEO of Jio Platforms Limited. "We're excited to partner with Confluent, the pioneers in this category, to enable our customers to deliver the real-time, intelligent capabilities everyone expects."

Confluent cited a 2024 Data Streaming Report, which highlights that 94 percent of IT leaders in India believe data streaming accelerates product innovation, while 95 percent see it as crucial for AI advancements. "It's clear that data streaming is a necessity for business success," the company said.

Driving India's Digital Revolution

"Confluent with Jio will enable more organisations in India to harness the power of data streaming to fuel their businesses with real-time data and provide better services to its citizens," said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations at Confluent. "Partnering with one of India's most influential and innovative companies is a huge leap forward for making data streaming easily accessible and pervasive. We look forward to partnering with Jio to help organisations advance their digital capabilities with streams of constantly flowing data."

Through Jio Cloud Services, Confluent will enable businesses to stream, connect, process, and govern data seamlessly. "Together, Confluent and Jio will look to accelerate India’s digital revolution," the companies said in a joint statement.