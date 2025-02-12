BSNL’s Rs 345 Plan Offers 60 Days of Validity with Calling and Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, offers customers a Rs 345 prepaid plan for 60 days. This plan is one of the most affordable 60 days service validity plan in the country. While BSNL has not yet launched 4G everywhere, it is in the process to do so. Until now, BSNL has put more than 65,000 sites on-air. The Rs 345 plan from BSNL is a great option for anyone looking to keep their SIM active at low cost while requiring some amount of data everyday. Let's check the complete list of benefits that users get with the Rs 345 plan of BSNL.









Read More - BSNL/MTNL to Get Rs 6000 Crore for 4G Expansion: Report

BSNL Rs 345 Prepaid Plan Full Benefits Listed

BSNL's Rs 345 prepaid plan comes with 60 days of service validity. It offers unlimited voice calling to the users. Along with that, users get 100 SMS/day and 1GB of daily data. If the users want more data, they can also go for the Rs 347 plan.

This plan costs Rs 2 more than the Rs 345 plan. However, with this one, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The Rs 347 plan comes with a service validity of 54 days. So it is not a very major difference compared with the Rs 345 plan. These are both medium-term validity plans.

Read More - BSNL Kerala Announces 5000 Indigenous 4G Sites Deployed

Of course, you can also look at the longer-term validity plans from BSNL that come at a value price. BSNL will soon deploy 1 lakh sites throughout the country, and will likely expand its order to the Tata Group for deploying more sites. At the same time, BSNL is planning to test 5G SA (standalone) with select vendors in the national capital - New Delhi. BSNL will also look to deploy 5G NSA (non-standalone) in the near future.