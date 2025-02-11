India Leads Global AI Adoption with 65 Percent Usage: Microsoft Survey



A Microsoft study reveals that 65 percent of Indians surveyed have used artificial intelligence (AI) in the past three months, a significant rise from 26 percent in 2023. This figure is more than twice the global average, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI in India. On Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled the Global Online Safety Survey 2025, which studies the growing influence of AI. The report is based on a web survey of over 14,800 parents of children aged 6-17, teens, and adults, conducted in 15 countries between July 19 and August 9, 2024.

India Among Top Generative AI Users Worldwide

India, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil, followed by the United States, had the highest number of Generative AI users, reflecting the increasing adoption of Generative AI.

"Sixty-five percent of respondents have used AI in the past three months (+26 percent from 2023). This is more than double the global average of 31 percent (+11 percent from 2023) over the same period.

Indian respondents are most excited about using AI for translations, answering questions, increasing work efficiency, and helping students with schoolwork," the report said.

Millennials Driving AI Adoption in India

The India report showed that millennials (people aged 25-44) lead AI adoption, with 84 percent reporting that they use generative AI. The data also indicates an increase in parents' understanding of children's digital challenges, reflecting greater awareness compared to last year.

Concerns Over AI Misuse

However, Indian respondents are most worried about sexual or online abuse (76 percent), deepfakes (74 percent), scams, and AI hallucinations. Globally, people are more worried about scams, sexual or online abuse, deepfakes, and data privacy risks. Sexual or online abuse ranked among the top concerns in both cases.

"More than 80 percent of respondents worry about AI usage among children under 18 years," the report noted. Over 80 percent of Indian teens said they had experienced an online risk, while 78 percent of parents estimated that their teen had faced a risk.

Global Comparison

According to the Global Online Safety Survey 2025 report, respondents from South Africa reported the highest likelihood of experiencing an online risk (81 percent), whereas France and Denmark reported the lowest (56 percent).