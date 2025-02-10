GenAI to Enhance India’s IT Productivity by 45 Percent, Says EY Survey: Report



The increasing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could enhance the productivity of India's USD 254-billion IT industry by 43 percent-45 percent over the next five years, according to a survey by consulting firm EY India. The boost, which EY India's survey states, will span 500 roles as IT firms integrate GenAI internally and deploy AI-driven solutions for clients, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Developing Over 100 New Gen AI Agents For Clients: Infosys CEO









GenAI's Role in India's IT Growth

IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have already reported AI adoption by clients in new projects. The survey revealed that 89 percent of IT firms are trialing GenAI, with 33 percent having moved from proof of concept to full-scale production, according to the report.

"Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to putting AI into production at scale. The rapid transition from POC to enterprise-wide adoption reflects the industry's confidence in AI's potential," Abhinav Johri, a technology consulting partner at EY India was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Generative AI to Transform 38 Million Jobs by 2030: EY India Report

Productivity Gains Across Key IT Roles

Within the IT industry, EY India's survey showed that roles in software development will get the biggest productivity boost, of roughly 60 percent, followed by a 52 percent improvement for BPO services and 47 percent for IT consulting. These three areas will contribute 50-60 percent of the overall efficiency improvement in the sector.

The increasing use of AI is not only helping the IT industry enhance customer service but is also lowering costs and improving revenue growth, according to executives surveyed by EY India, the report said.