Fluidstack to Build AI Supercomputer in France with EUR 10 Billion Investment



Fluidstack, the AI cloud platform, has signed a EUR 10 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French government to build what the company calls one of the world's largest decarbonised AI supercomputers. The agreement was announced at the AI Action Summit in Paris under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read: Mistral AI to Build First Data Centre in France: Report









Leveraging Nuclear Energy for AI Innovation

The new facility will leverage France's carbon-free nuclear energy to power up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of AI compute capacity, with plans to scale beyond that by 2028. "The project positions France as a premier global AI hub, offering unparalleled compute capacity for next-generation AI models," Fluidstack said on February 10, 2025.

"France is the leading European country in artificial intelligence. Since 2017, we have trained our talents, developed our research, and strengthened our key players in healthcare, space, defense, and large language models. We have a role to play because our nuclear energy is controllable, safe, stable, and decarbonized—ideal for expanding our AI computing capabilities. This EUR 10 billion agreement with Fluidstack embodies my ambition. We must not slow down because the world is accelerating and the battle for innovation is happening now," said Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic.

"This partnership allows us to rapidly develop the infrastructure needed to support the next wave of AI innovations. Partnering with the French government and global industry leaders, we are creating the most advanced computing capabilities in the world—right here in France. France's commitment to digital and energy sovereignty makes it the ideal location for such an ambitious project," said Cesar Maklary, co-founder and president of Fluidstack.

Also Read: Equinix Opens Data Center in France with EUR 350 Million Investment

Fluidstack's Investment

Fluidstack said the project has already secured strong interest from its financial partners. Phase 1 of the project, which will host close to 500,000 next-generation AI chips, will be supported by an initial investment of EUR 10 billion (USD 10.36 billion) and is set to become operational in 2026.

The facility is purpose-built to train advanced AI models, making France a global AI powerhouse, Fluidstack said, noting that the project has the potential to create thousands of high-skilled AI research and infrastructure jobs.

The grid connection provided by RTE, the French national company responsible for managing the high-voltage electricity transmission network.

Also Read: Equinix Opens Data Center in France with EUR 350 Million Investment

France's AI Ambitions

"Fluidstack and the French government recognize that AI's future hinges on three core pillars: energy, compute power, and AI models. By leveraging France's nuclear assets, the advanced grid infrastructure enabled by RTE, leading AI talent, and cutting-edge compute technologies, this partnership will establish France amongst the world's top three AI hubs alongside the United States and China," Fluidstack said.