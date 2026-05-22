GSMA has welcomed the growing global momentum around 5G network slicing, describing it as a critical capability of standalone 5G networks that is already being explored and deployed across several international markets within their respective policy and regulatory frameworks.

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Key Highlights GSMA says 5G network slicing will power the next phase of digital innovation in India.

Bharti Airtel has launched a new service using 5G slicing technology for postpaid users.

Telecom operators have invested over Rs 4 lakh crore in India’s 5G rollout.

Countries including China, the US, Singapore and the UK are already piloting network slicing services.

GSMA believes network slicing can support smart cities, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

GSMA Sees Network Slicing as a Core Driver of 5G Innovation

In an official statement on Thursday, May 21, 2026, GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries said, “Network slicing to help drive next wave of 5G innovation in India.”

Also Read: Airtel Launches Priority Postpaid Service, Leveraging 5G Slicing Technology

Airtel Launches India’s First Consumer-Facing Network Slicing Service

This comes after Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the launch of “Priority Postpaid,” a new service that leverages 5G slicing technology to deliver a superior and more consistent experience to postpaid customers.

India’s 5G Rollout Gains Global Recognition

The industry body praised India’s rapid progress in building world-class 5G infrastructure. It noted that telecom operators have invested more than Rs 4 lakh crore in the nationwide 5G rollout, positioning the country to play a leading role in the next phase of digital transformation, next-generation network innovation and future 6G evolution.

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