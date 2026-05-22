GSMA has welcomed the growing global momentum around 5G network slicing, describing it as a critical capability of standalone 5G networks that is already being explored and deployed across several international markets within their respective policy and regulatory frameworks.
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Key Highlights
GSMA says 5G network slicing will power the next phase of digital innovation in India.
Bharti Airtel has launched a new service using 5G slicing technology for postpaid users.
Telecom operators have invested over Rs 4 lakh crore in India’s 5G rollout.
Countries including China, the US, Singapore and the UK are already piloting network slicing services.
GSMA believes network slicing can support smart cities, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.
GSMA Sees Network Slicing as a Core Driver of 5G Innovation
In an official statement on Thursday, May 21, 2026, GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries said, “Network slicing to help drive next wave of 5G innovation in India.”
Airtel Launches India’s First Consumer-Facing Network Slicing Service
This comes after Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the launch of “Priority Postpaid,” a new service that leverages 5G slicing technology to deliver a superior and more consistent experience to postpaid customers.
India’s 5G Rollout Gains Global Recognition
The industry body praised India’s rapid progress in building world-class 5G infrastructure. It noted that telecom operators have invested more than Rs 4 lakh crore in the nationwide 5G rollout, positioning the country to play a leading role in the next phase of digital transformation, next-generation network innovation and future 6G evolution.
“Under the leadership of the Government of India, the Ministry of Communications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country’s telecom sector has made significant strides in deploying world-class 5G infrastructure, supported by substantial industry investment and a strong focus on digital innovation. With operators having invested more than four lakh crore rupees into 5G rollout, India is well positioned to play a leading role in the next phase of digital transformation, next-generation network innovation and future 6G evolution,” GSMA said.
Countries Piloting Differentiated Connectivity Models
According to GSMA, countries including China, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia have already launched or are piloting network slicing-enabled services aimed at delivering differentiated connectivity experiences, improved network efficiency, and evolving consumer and enterprise solutions.
“Approaches to network slicing services and their interaction with policy and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve across different markets globally,” the global organisation said.
Network Slicing to Support a Range of Future Digital Services
GSMA believes that network slicing has the potential to support a broad range of future digital services and industrial applications, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, public safety and immersive digital experiences across India. By enabling multiple virtual networks to operate on shared infrastructure, network slicing can help deliver the performance, reliability and responsiveness required by different use cases, while also supporting continued investment and innovation in next-generation digital infrastructure.
GSMA Calls for Stronger Policy–Industry Collaboration
The association also called for continued dialogue between industry stakeholders, policymakers and regulators to unlock the full potential of 5G, support innovation and investment, strengthen consumer trust and reinforce India’s position as a leading global digital economy.
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FAQs
What is 5G network slicing?
5G network slicing is a technology that allows multiple virtual networks to run on a single physical 5G infrastructure, each optimized for specific needs like speed, latency, or reliability.
Why is GSMA promoting network slicing?
The GSMA views it as a key enabler of next-generation services, improving efficiency and supporting diverse industrial and consumer applications.
What service has Airtel launched using this technology?
Bharti Airtel has introduced Priority Postpaid, which uses 5G slicing to provide more consistent and premium connectivity for postpaid users.
How is India positioned in the global 5G race?
Indian telecom operators have invested over Rs 4 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure and, under the guidance of the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India is emerging as a major global player in digital transformation.
What are the future use cases of network slicing?
It can enable smart cities, advanced healthcare systems, industrial automation, public safety networks, and immersive technologies like AR and VR experiences.