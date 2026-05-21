Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Eyes Rollout Across 10 Cities by June

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has accelerated the expansion of its 5G services across West Bengal, extending connectivity to multiple emerging urban, industrial and tourism-driven markets in the state. Following the launch of Vi 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri last year, the company has now rolled out 5G connectivity in Malda, Haldia and Berhampur, with services slated to go live in Durgapur, Asansol, Habra-Ashoknagar, Burdwan, Kharagpur, Gangtok and Darjeeling by June, according to an official release dated May 21, 2026.

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Key Highlights Vi has expanded its 5G services across West Bengal beyond Kolkata and Siliguri

5G is now live in Malda, Haldia and Berhampur

The company plans to launch 5G in 10 more cities by June, including Durgapur, Asansol and Darjeeling

Rollout strategy focuses on industrial hubs, commercial centres and tourism hotspots

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10 additional cities to get Vi 5G by June

The telecom operator said the expansion forms part of its strategic rollout plan focused on high-demand markets. To expand its 5G services, Vi said it “has been prioritising key markets, including industrial hubs, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters. The planned rollout across these 10 cities reflects Vi’s strategic approach to cover key industrial centres such as Durgapur and Asansol, port and commercial hubs like Haldia, as well as important regional and tourism-driven markets including Darjeeling and Gangtok, all witnessing growing data demand.”