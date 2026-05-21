Vodafone Idea Expands International Roaming Packs for Postpaid Users with New Plan Tiers

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Indian telecom operator offering hundreds of prepaid plans, has expanded its International Roaming (IR) portfolio for postpaid users with the launch of new packs, significantly increasing its offerings from more than six to 17 distinct packs. The new structure introduces 7-day, 14-day, and 21-day validity tiers that were previously unavailable, offering more granular choices for different travel durations.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has expanded its International Roaming portfolio from over six packs to 17 postpaid IR plans.

The telecom operator has introduced new 7-day, 14-day, and 21-day validity packs for travellers.

Vi offers unlimited voice and data roaming benefits in around 41 countries under its Set 1 category.

The Rs 3,999 IR pack is available in two variants with either unlimited benefits for 10 days or fixed benefits for 30 days.

Vi says the new packs are aimed at offering flexibility, transparency, and protection against bill shocks for international travellers.

Vi Launches New Flexible International Roaming Packs

On May 18, 2026, Vodafone Idea announced the launch of what it calls “new flexible International Roaming (IR) offerings for postpaid users.” According to the company, these packs are designed to offer greater convenience, flexibility, and value for international travellers. “The introduction of new 7-day, 14-day, and 21-day packs further strengthens the company’s existing range of international roaming offerings,” the company said in an official release.

International Travel Continues

“As international travel continues, for varied purposes spanning business, medical tourism, education, and leisure, customers are increasingly looking for roaming options that align closely with their travel itineraries. Recognising this need, Vi is giving its customers enhanced flexibility, choice and control for staying connected while they are abroad,” Vi said, adding that “the newly launched packs are designed to offer greater convenience for travellers with varying trip durations.”

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