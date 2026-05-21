Vodafone Idea Expands International Roaming Packs for Postpaid Users with New Plan Tiers

“Be it for corporate meetings to attending global conferences to family visits to extended international stays, Vi Customers can now find a plan that closely matches their schedule,” the company said while highlighting the validity tiers of its new packs.
Vi IR Portfolio Now Includes 17 Distinct Postpaid Packs
According to the official release, with these latest additions, Vi’s portfolio now features 17 distinct IR packs. “The proposition includes truly unlimited data options, available across all validity tiers, enabling customers to stay connected with greater confidence while travelling internationally.”
Vi International Roaming Packs for Postpaid Users
Vi said users can select options ranging from short 1-day validity packs to extended 30-day pack durations.
The Vi Rs 3,999 IR pack comes in two variants — one offering unlimited benefits with 10 days of validity and another offering fixed benefits with 30 days of validity.
Commenting on the launch, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said: “International travel requirements are becoming increasingly diverse and dynamic. With Vi’s flexible roaming proposition, we are simplifying global connectivity by giving customers the freedom to choose plans that best match their travel duration and usage needs. Whether it is a short work trip, an essential family visit, or an extended stay abroad, customers can stay connected seamlessly with greater flexibility and peace of mind.”
Vi highlighted the key benefits of its IR range, which include:
“Tailored validity options: various multi-day options for mid-to-long duration travellers
Worry-Free Connectivity: Built-in mechanisms protect users against unexpected bill shocks
Truly Unlimited: the only operator to offer Unlimited (Voice and data) in 41 key travel destination countries
Digital experiences: Purchase IR packs seamlessly through the Vi App”
With this launch, Vi said it “continues to strengthen its differentiated postpaid portfolio through customer-centric innovations focused on flexibility, transparency and seamless digital experiences.”
Countries Categorised Into Their Respective Sets
Previously, there were three sets of countries, which have now been consolidated into two — Set 1 and Set 2.
Set 1: Unlimited Countries (around 41 countries)
Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, USA, Vatican City, and Vietnam.
Set 2: Limited Countries (around 123 countries)
Afghanistan, Algeria, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba**, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria***, Cambodia, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Curacao, Cyprus, Dem. Republic of Congo, Dominica, El Salvador, Estonia, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, French Guiana, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guernsey, Guyana, Haiti, Iceland, Iraq, Isle of Man, Israel, Jamaica, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Maldives, Martinique, Mauritius, Moldova, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Netherland Antilles, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru***, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadine, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Slovenia***, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, The Bahamas, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Azerbaijan, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast***, Swaziland, Guinea Bissau, Guinea***, Liberia, Jordan, Rwanda, South Sudan***, Sudan, Uganda, and Zambia.
Notes:
Aruba: Erstwhile Idea subscribers will not be able to use roaming service.
***Bulgaria, Peru, Slovenia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and South Sudan: 4G data not available.
FUP on Usage
According to the terms and conditions, Vi said all roaming packs are meant only for retail customers and are not intended for commercial or non-retail use. Any commercial or non-retail usage on these packs is subject to scrutiny, and appropriate action, as deemed fit, will be taken by Vodafone Idea Limited.
Non-retail usage is defined as cumulative outgoing or incoming call duration exceeding 120 minutes per day and/or data usage exceeding 2GB per day, which is considered far above the average daily usage by individual subscribers during international roaming.
Also Read: Bharti Airtel Offers Extra Data on Prepaid IR Packs for Summer Travellers
Indian Telecom Operators Push International Travel Benefits
Indian telecom operators are encouraging international travel with the launch of new packs and additional benefits, which could help boost ARPU. These developments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid foreign vacations and destination weddings abroad for one year in order to save foreign exchange as part of broader austerity measures.
Also in Vi IR Series:
Vodafone Idea International Roaming Plans for Prepaid Customers Detailed: December 2025 Edition
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FAQs
What new International Roaming packs has Vi launched?
Vodafone Idea has launched new postpaid International Roaming packs with 7-day, 14-day, and 21-day validity options, expanding its total IR portfolio to 17 packs.
How many countries are covered under Vi’s International Roaming plans?
Vi’s International Roaming plans now cover around 164 countries divided into two categories — Set 1 and Set 2.
What are Set 1 countries in Vi’s IR plans?
Set 1 countries are destinations where Vi offers unlimited voice and data benefits. These include countries such as the USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and France.
What is special about the Vi Rs 3,999 IR pack?
The Vi Rs 3,999 International Roaming pack comes in two variants — one with unlimited benefits and 10 days validity, and another with fixed benefits and 30 days validity.
Does Vi impose restrictions on commercial usage of roaming packs?
Yes. Vi says its roaming packs are intended only for retail customers. Usage exceeding 120 minutes of calls per day or more than 2GB of data per day may be classified as non-retail or commercial usage.