India’s Temperature Rises: How to Protect Your Smartphone this Summer

India is witnessing record heat in May 2026. Especially in parts such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and more, the temperature is touching close to 45 degree celsius. While it is important to save yourself from the heatwaves, it is equally important to safeguard your smartphones from heat. Many people today are upgrading to expensive phones, and thus, if any damage occurs to the device due to the heatwaves in India, it can be expensive for the user to manage and repair. Here are some tips you can follow to protect your smartphone this summer.

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Key Highlights Extreme heatwaves across parts of India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, are increasing the risk of smartphone overheating and damage.

Excessive heat can permanently damage smartphone batteries, reduce processor performance, and even harm internal hardware components.

Users are advised to avoid keeping phones under direct sunlight, especially on car dashboards, benches, or other hot surfaces.

Thick phone cases can trap heat and should be removed if the device becomes too warm, especially during charging.

If a phone overheats, users should cool it naturally under a fan and avoid putting it inside a refrigerator or freezer to prevent moisture damage.

What Can Heat do to Your Smartphone?

Heat can permanently damage your smartphone. It can cause your battery to degrade, slow down the processor and in severe cases, it can damage the parts forever.

How to Protect Your Smartphone from Heat: Guide and List

If you are outdoors, then follow these steps to protect your phone:

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