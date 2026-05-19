India’s Temperature Rises: How to Protect Your Smartphone this Summer

India is witnessing record heat in May 2026. Especially in parts such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and more, the temperature is touching close to 45 degree celsius. While it is important to save yourself from the heatwaves, it is equally important to safeguard your smartphones from heat. Many people today are upgrading to expensive phones, and thus, if any damage occurs to the device due to the heatwaves in India, it can be expensive for the user to manage and repair. Here are some tips you can follow to protect your smartphone this summer.
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Key Highlights
Extreme heatwaves across parts of India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, are increasing the risk of smartphone overheating and damage.
Excessive heat can permanently damage smartphone batteries, reduce processor performance, and even harm internal hardware components.
Users are advised to avoid keeping phones under direct sunlight, especially on car dashboards, benches, or other hot surfaces.
Thick phone cases can trap heat and should be removed if the device becomes too warm, especially during charging.
If a phone overheats, users should cool it naturally under a fan and avoid putting it inside a refrigerator or freezer to prevent moisture damage.
What Can Heat do to Your Smartphone?
Heat can permanently damage your smartphone. It can cause your battery to degrade, slow down the processor and in severe cases, it can damage the parts forever.
How to Protect Your Smartphone from Heat: Guide and List
If you are outdoors, then follow these steps to protect your phone:
Never Put it Under Direct Sunlight: If you have left your phone in a park bench, or the car dashboard, and it is under direct sunlight, that’s not a good idea. It is damaging your phone. Keep it under shade, and protect it from direct sunlight. This goes without saying for any tech product.
Stop Using the Phone Under Sunlight: If you are in an open area, and you can’t get shade, limit the use of your phone. Don’t unnecessarily use the device and try keeping it as cool as possible.
Avoid Thick Cases: If you are keeping your phone inside a thick case under sunlight, it will trap the heat inside. This will keep your device hot for a prolonged period. Thus, remove the device from any thick case or cover immediately.
If you are indoors, and the phone has become super hot while charging, then do this:
Ensure your room or environment inside the home is cool, especially when you are charging the device.
Here also, remove the cover if you are charging and the phone is getting hot. It will get the device to cool down faster.
If you keep your phone in a bed while charging, note that the bedsheet and soft surfaces trap heat. It will contribute to your phone getting hotter, so try keeping the device in a table while charging.
Always use the correct charger for a phone. If it is continously overheating while charging, take it to a technician who is authorised to repair it and check for any issues if there are any. In the worst case, just get your battery changed.
What to Do if Phone Overheats:
Firstly, power it down, or turn off the screen.
Remove it from the case (in case it is inside one).
Stop all the background app activity and clear the apps from the RAM.
Stop any downloads, and turn off the Wi-Fi for a few minutes.
Don’t keep the phone inside a fridge or freezer, as rapid temperature change can cause moisture condensation inside, damaging the hardware inside permanently.
Keep the phone under a fan, and let it cool naturally.
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FAQs
What can extreme heat do to a smartphone?
Excessive heat can damage the battery, slow down performance, reduce battery life, and in severe cases permanently harm internal components.
Should smartphones be kept under direct sunlight?
No, keeping smartphones under direct sunlight can rapidly increase device temperature and damage the hardware over time.
Why should thick phone cases be removed during overheating?
Thick cases trap heat around the device, preventing proper cooling and increasing the risk of overheating.
What should users do if their phone overheats?
Users should turn off the screen, remove the case, stop background apps, disconnect Wi-Fi if necessary, and let the phone cool naturally under a fan.
Is it safe to cool an overheated phone in a refrigerator or freezer?
No, sudden temperature changes can cause moisture condensation inside the phone, which may permanently damage internal hardware.