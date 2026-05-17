OnePlus Latest OxygenOS Update Rollout Stopped, What’s Happening

OnePlus users who are installing the latest OxygenOS update on their phone, you might want to hold off on that. The company has even stopped the rollout of the new update. If you are a OnePlus user, or your friend or family member has a device, tell them about this. OnePlus has stopped the rollout of OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. The company has confirmed this officially in a community post.

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Key Highlights OnePlus has officially paused the rollout of OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX updates.

The halted updates were meant for users in India and the United States.

A small number of users reportedly faced abnormal restart and boot-related issues after installing the update.

OnePlus said device stability and user experience are its top priority.

Why Did OnePlus Stop Latest OxygenOS Update Rollout?

OnePlus has stopped the rollout of the latest OxygenOS update because a small number of users faced issues such as abnormal restart and boot issues after updating.

OnePlus is trying to resolve the issue quickly and has said that it is in its ‘highest priority’ to fix it. This update from OnePlus was meant for devices in India and the United States (US).

What Did OnePlus Officially Say on This?

A OnePlus engineer said “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. We understand the impact this may have on affected users, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously.”

“To ensure device stability and protect user experience, we have immediately paused the rollout of the above-mentioned builds while our engineering team investigates the root cause and prepares a fix,” he had written in a post on the OnePlus community.

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