FIFA World Cup 2026 will start soon for the global audiences to enjoy. For India, however, there’s a huge question mark looming over the heads of the fans. FIFA World Cup 2026 does not have a broadcaster in India yet. India is a huge market for FIFA, and it would be a huge loss for the tournament if Indian audience can’t easily access the matches. Let’s take a look at what is happening.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

India still does not have an official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Reports suggest JioHotstar has offered around $20 million for India streaming rights, which is reportedly far below FIFA’s expectations.

FIFA is reportedly seeking close to $100 million for the broadcasting rights of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups combined.

When is FIFA World Cup 2026?

FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to start soon. It is scheduled for June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026. It will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and United States (US). If you are in India, you have to know that there is no official broadcaster yet.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcaster Talk Still Happening

FIFA World Cup 2026 does not have a broadcaster yet in India. This is because the talks around the money are not finalising between the parties. According to Reuters, FIFA World Cup 2026 could come on JioHotstar. The Reliance-Disney owned platform has reportedly offered $20 million to the users for bagging the India rights to stream the matches. This is far below’s FIFA’s expectations, however.

Read More