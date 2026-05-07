Airtel DTH Box with Built in Chromecast, Android OS and More

Bharti Airtel is offering its DTH (Direct-to-Home) box with built-in Chromecast and many more features. It is not a new box, we are talking about the Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV. This Smart Set-Top Box (STB) has been in the offering from Airtel for several years now and is offered in every circle of the country. It is not extremely expensive, and it can help with converting your old TV into one with a smart interface. Airtel’s Xstream Box runs on Android OS, and thus you will be able to interact with the STB and get to download Android TV apps and watch OTT (over-the-top) content on your old traditional TVs.

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Airtel Xstream Box Price in India Currently

In May 2026, Airtel’s Xstream Box is priced at Rs 2,899. This used to be cheaper at a time. The STB can be booked by directly going to Airtel’s website or through the mobile app of the telco. Alternately, you can also reach out to nearest Airtel office as well.

The Xstream Box supports more than 5000 Android apps which you can download and enjoy on your TV. Further, it will also act as a traditional TV box whenever you want to watch live TV channels. There are more than 500 live TV channels which you can access with this Smart STB from Airtel Digital TV.

As mentioned, there’s built-in Chromecast for users to stream whatever they want to from their device to their TV. You can take advantage of searching with voice via the Google Assistant. Also, the Xstream Box runs on Android TV 9.0 out of the box, as per the website of the telco. We are not sure whether the update is missing on the website or not, because the latest Android TV version is Android 14 and it was released in May of 2024. What’s more is that Airtel Xstream Box allows you to stream content in 4K quality.