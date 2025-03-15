Airtel Introduces New Rs 448 Prepaid Plan Bundling Mobile and DTH Benefits in Assam



Bharti Airtel, the market leader in Assam, has launched a new prepaid plan for its subscribers, allowing them to enjoy both Mobile and DTH (Digital TV) benefits under a single recharge. Called the Mobile + DTH plan, this fully loaded plan is available to Airtel subscribers in Assam for Rs 448 and comes with numerous benefits that users appreciate, including Unlimited 5G. Let's now check out the newly launched plan and the benefits Airtel offers with it.

Also Read: Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G Smartphone Announced at Rs 9,249









Airtel Rs 448 Mobile + DTH Prepaid Plan

Airtel's new Rs 448 prepaid plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. After exceeding the daily data quota, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this plan includes extra rewards, such as an Airtel Digital TV subscription that allows users to enjoy over 250 TV channels for 28 days, Unlimited 5G data (available in 5G network areas only), access to the Airtel Xstream App for free content, Apollo 24/7 Circle Membership for three months at no cost, and free Hellotunes.

Airtel customers in Assam can enjoy both mobility and DTH services at an average cost of around Rs 16 per day with this prepaid plan.

Also Read: Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV Set to Merge Amid DTH Industry Decline: Report

Airtel's Leadership in Assam

Airtel holds a leadership position in Assam with the highest number of wireless subscribers. In December 2024, Airtel added 27,922 subscribers, the highest among all operators, bringing its total wireless subscriber base to 11,914,048 (11.91 million), according to TRAI's recent telecom subscription data.

The introduction of this new plan in Assam will benefit over 11 million wireless subscribers if they opt for Airtel's Digital TV service. This will enable Airtel to expand its hybrid services to more homes and further increase its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), which is already the highest in the industry.

Recently, Airtel launched three new prepaid plans bundled with insurance coverage for its subscribers in Mumbai. Read more about it in the story linked below.

Also Read: Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India

Did you know?

Kaziranga National Park, located in the state of Assam, India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for being home to the majestic Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros (depicted in the image for this story).

Don't Miss These Reads:

Airtel Insurance Coverage Plans: Airtel Offers Insurance Bundled Prepaid Plans for Mumbai Users

Airtel Weekend Data Rollover: Airtel Introduces Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack for Prepaid Users

Airtel Partners with Starlink: Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India