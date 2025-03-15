Airtel Introduces New Rs 448 Prepaid Plan Bundling Mobile and DTH Benefits in Assam

Reported by Kripa B 0

Enjoy Airtel’s new Mobile + DTH prepaid plan with Unlimited 5G, over 250 TV channels, and more in Assam.

Highlights

  • New Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan with Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB data per day.
  • Includes Airtel Digital TV subscription with over 250 channels for 28 days.
  • Airtel leads in Assam with 11.91 million subscribers, adding 27,922 new users in Dec 2024.

Follow Us

Airtel Introduces New Rs 448 Prepaid Plan Bundling Mobile and DTH Benefits in Assam
Bharti Airtel, the market leader in Assam, has launched a new prepaid plan for its subscribers, allowing them to enjoy both Mobile and DTH (Digital TV) benefits under a single recharge. Called the Mobile + DTH plan, this fully loaded plan is available to Airtel subscribers in Assam for Rs 448 and comes with numerous benefits that users appreciate, including Unlimited 5G. Let's now check out the newly launched plan and the benefits Airtel offers with it.

Also Read: Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G Smartphone Announced at Rs 9,249




Airtel Rs 448 Mobile + DTH Prepaid Plan

Airtel's new Rs 448 prepaid plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. After exceeding the daily data quota, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this plan includes extra rewards, such as an Airtel Digital TV subscription that allows users to enjoy over 250 TV channels for 28 days, Unlimited 5G data (available in 5G network areas only), access to the Airtel Xstream App for free content, Apollo 24/7 Circle Membership for three months at no cost, and free Hellotunes.

Airtel customers in Assam can enjoy both mobility and DTH services at an average cost of around Rs 16 per day with this prepaid plan.

Also Read: Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV Set to Merge Amid DTH Industry Decline: Report

Airtel's Leadership in Assam

Airtel holds a leadership position in Assam with the highest number of wireless subscribers. In December 2024, Airtel added 27,922 subscribers, the highest among all operators, bringing its total wireless subscriber base to 11,914,048 (11.91 million), according to TRAI's recent telecom subscription data.

The introduction of this new plan in Assam will benefit over 11 million wireless subscribers if they opt for Airtel's Digital TV service. This will enable Airtel to expand its hybrid services to more homes and further increase its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), which is already the highest in the industry.

Recently, Airtel launched three new prepaid plans bundled with insurance coverage for its subscribers in Mumbai. Read more about it in the story linked below.

Also Read: Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India

Did you know?

Kaziranga National Park, located in the state of Assam, India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for being home to the majestic Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros (depicted in the image for this story).

Don't Miss These Reads:

Airtel Insurance Coverage Plans: Airtel Offers Insurance Bundled Prepaid Plans for Mumbai Users

Airtel Weekend Data Rollover: Airtel Introduces Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack for Prepaid Users

Airtel Partners with Starlink: Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Anyone still holding 666 voucher ? Sadly I didn't buy before hike thinking only 2 GB per day plan will…

Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan: Then vs Now

rahul_yadav :

Above USSD code and website is for North Zone. My Sim is from West Zone above thing doesn't work for…

Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan: Then vs Now

Faraz :

Sorry I didn't know the details. But whole internet is expensive in those places. I guess that service won't be…

Let's Talk: Starlink Could Face Cost Issues in India

Faraz :

Yes it is.. Even on a trip, I won't choose that kind of plan.

Let's Talk: Starlink Could Face Cost Issues in India

BSNL :

Dial *123*16# to get details or visit selfcareprepaidnz.bsnl.co.in/webselfcare/faces/login.jspx

Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan: Then vs Now

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments