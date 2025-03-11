Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G Smartphone Announced at Rs 9,249

Reported by Kripa B 0

POCO M7 5G Special Edition arrives under Airtel's exclusive partnership, offering affordable 5G with premium features.

Highlights

  • Exclusive Airtel Partnership – POCO M7 5G Special Edition locked to Airtel network.
  • Powerful Performance – Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with Adreno GPU.
  • 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Follow Us

Airtel Exclusive Poco M7 5G Smartphone Announced at Rs 9,249
Bharti Airtel users looking for an affordable 5G smartphone to enjoy complimentary Unlimited 5G data, here's another device being offered at an exclusive price under the Airtel-POCO partnership. Following the Airtel Exclusive POCO C51 4G smartphone, POCO M6 5G smartphone, and POCO C61 4G smartphone, the Poco M7 5G smartphone now joins the list of Airtel Exclusive smartphone offerings.

Also Read: Jio’s 4G Feature Phones See Waning Interest Amid Preference for Smartphones: Report




Airtel Premiumzation Strategy

This partnership is part of Airtel's strategy to provide an affordable smartphone experience by collaborating with smartphone manufacturers to offer Airtel Exclusive bundled pricing and benefits to its subscribers. Airtel has previously stated that it aims to migrate 2G customers to 4G and 5G through a premiumization strategy, and this offering appears to be part of those efforts.

Also Read: Why Airtel Exclusive Poco C51 Bundling Makes More Sense in 2023

Airtel and Poco Partnership

On Monday, POCO India, through a post on the social platform X, revealed that the Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G Special Edition will be available in India for Rs 9,249 on Flipkart starting March 13, 2025, at 12 PM (Thursday). Around the same time last year (March 2024), POCO announced the Airtel Exclusive POCO M6 5G smartphone. Now, the smartphone maker, in collaboration with its partner operator, has introduced an upgraded 5G device, the POCO M7 5G.

Also Read: Airtel Exclusive 5G Phone POCO M6: Availability, Pricing and Details

Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G

The POCO M7 5G debuted in India last week as the successor to the POCO M6 and a more affordable alternative to the POCO M7 Pro. On Monday, the company unveiled the new M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Special Edition, which will be available in Mint Green, Satin Black, and Ocean Blue. As the name suggests, the phone is locked to the Airtel network.

Also Read: Airtel Exclusive Poco C61 4G Smartphone: Availability and Key Details

POCO M7 5G Specifications

The POCO M7 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with an Adreno GPU, the device sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, it runs on Android 14-based HyperOS with two years of OS updates. Available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, it supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS offering a smartphone experience.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Bro, jabtak vi ka single b3 band tha tab tak best signal aur speed aati thi indoor home...b1 mostly outdoor…

Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore…

Arjun :

Pata nhi bro...open areas h fir bhi indoor panetration zero h vi ki L900 se...even airtel L900 providing better signal...jab…

Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore…

Arpit :

Does the Rs.100 data only pack of Jio require any base active plan or is it standalone plan with service…

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Updated Recharge Options for March 2025

shivraj roy :

wish they had kept the 239Rs plan but idk Im not an economist ,im just glad Jio is still offering…

5G Pricing Trends: Premium Costs Declining Globally, Says Tarifica's Analysis

shivraj roy :

Im pretty sure Jio might release MMwave on Sep 2026 which marks 10 years of Jio 4G

Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments