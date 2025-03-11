Jio Affordable Mobile Plans that Would Suit Gamers

Are you into mobile gaming? If yes, you are likely connected to a Wi-Fi network. However, if you are not connected to a Wi-Fi network and are relying on mobile data, then these are the Jio plans you should check out. Jio is the best when it comes to 4G and 5G availability in India. Its plans are also the most affordable when compared with the other private telecom companies that offer 4G and 5G. Jio has several plans that would suit gamers. Today, however, we willl only focus on the ones that are affordable and make sense for a majority of the population. Let's take a look.









Reliance Jio Afforadble Mobile Plans for Gamers

Reliance Jio's plans that come with 2GB of data are perfect for mobile gamers. This is because 2GB is perfect even if you are playing two to three hours of games like BGMI, Freefire, or COD. On top of this, if you are in a 5G area, you would also be eligible to connect with Jio's 5G network at no additional cost.

Jio's 2GB daily data plans that are affordable and will suit the gamers well are - Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 629, and Rs 719. There's also a Rs 749 plan in case you are thinking of the Rs 719 plan. The Rs 198 plan comes with only 14 days of validity. The Rs 349 plan comes with 28 days of validity. While the Rs 629 and Rs 719 plan comes with 56 and 70 days of validity. The Rs 749 plan on the other hand has 72 days of validity, but comes with 20GB of bonus 4G data.

If you don't have 5G in your area, you can also go for the higher daily data plans than 2GB. Jio has 2.5GB and 3GB daily data plans too, but they aren't very affordable.