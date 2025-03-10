iQOO 15 Display Details Surface Online, Looks Promising

iQOO unveiled its flagship phone iQOO 13 in India late last year. By the end of 2025, we will get to see a new flagship phone from the company - iQOO 15. This phone is likely going to be one of the best iQOO has ever made. While the launch is quite far away, some details around its display are now making rounds online. The iQOO 15 will not be the only major device series from the company in 2025. The iQOO Neo 11 will also be in focus as it gets notable upgrades.









iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Res Display with AR Coating (Not Confirmed Yet)

Leaks online suggest that the iQOO 15 will feature a 2K resolution display with AR coating. The development was first shared by a user on Weibo that goes by the name Smart Pikachu. As per the user, the iQOO 15 will also feature ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor. Further, the device would feature a 7000mAh battery.

DCS (Digital Chat Station), a popular tipster online had also said that the iQOO 15 Pro would come with a 2K LTPO OLED panel. Thus the leaked display specificaations of the iQOO 15 seem to be in line with that. It will be interesting to see if iQOO can actually manage a 7000mAh battery and still keep the device light and thin.

iQOO Neo 11 series is also said to get a 2K resolution display. Further, there would be an in-display fingerprint sensor here as well. For now, the attention of the smartphone enthusiasts will be on the iQOO Neo 10R launch in India. The company will unveil the smartphone on March 11, 2025. While the price is not known, most of its specifications have already been confirmed by the brand.