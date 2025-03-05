Vivo T4x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo has just launched a new phone under its Turbo series, namely Vivo T4x 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone that packs a large battery with military grade durability. There's also IP64 rating for enhanced durability, said Vivo in a statement. This phone has the segment's largest battery, which is 6500mAh in capacity. Alongisde that, there's support for 44W fast-charging. Let's quickly take a look at the price and the specifications of this phone.









Vivo T4x 5G Price in India

Vivo T4x 5G has launched in India in several memory variants - 6GB+128GB for Rs 13,999, 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999, and 8GB+256GB for Rs 16,999. The device will go on sale on March 12, 2025, across Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and retail partners across India. Users will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with the SBI, HDFC, and Axis Bank cards. The sale for the device will start from March 12, 2025, at 12 PM.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications in India

Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM can also be expanded by another 8GB virtually.

There's a 50MP AI primary camera at the rear of the phone which is capable of recording video in 4K at 30fps. The device will run FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. It comes with up to two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. The phone comes with a 65000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging.

Vivo has confirmed that this smartphone will be manufactured in India in its Greater Noida facility that employs around 8000 men and women.