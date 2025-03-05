Vodafone Idea 5G Update: Progressing Network Deployment as Nokia Delivers Network Equipment



Telecom equipment vendor Nokia, serving as the 5G technology solution provider for Vodafone Idea (Vi), announced that it has completed all equipment deliveries for India's third-largest telecommunications company. "2025 marks a significant milestone for Vi as it prepares its network for launching commercial 5G services in March," Nokia said adding that it is supporting Vi with its latest 5G and 4G baseband and radio modules as the operator is gearing up for the phased rollout of 5G services in key markets.

Expanding Vi's 4G Network

Simultaneously, Nokia highlighted that it is also expanding Vi's 4G network, as it rolls out new sites along with technology addition (5G), and spectrum bandwidth expansion on existing sites. The 4G network expansion follows equity funding secured by Vi in the past few quarters.

Deployment Plans

By March 2025, Nokia said it is set to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. Additionally, ultra-lean sites are being deployed to improve service experience in dense, urban areas, the equipment vendor said.

Investments to Accelerate Network Expansion

"We are driving investments, and the velocity of capex deployment is set to accelerate in the coming quarters," said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea. "We are working closely with Nokia to provide the 5G services to our customers at earliest. The quick 4G expansion by Nokia, too, shall enhance Vi's coverage and capacity, enabling us to offer superior customer experience."

"As the demand for reliable and high-performing networks continues to grow, our collaboration with Vi will help address the emerging requirements of retail consumers and businesses. We achieved very fast delivery and deployment of 5G and 4G sites for Vi," said Tarun Chhabra, Sr. Vice President and Country Head, Nokia India.

Advanced Technologies

Nokia said it is deploying its AirScale portfolio, which includes Multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) baseband units and radio modules, all powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. The network management system is being upgraded with the new MantaRay series of products. Additionally, Nokia will progressively roll out its AirScale Multi-RAT Outdoor compact baseband through a phased implementation.