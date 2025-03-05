Lumos Expands into Georgia with 5,000-Mile Fiber Optic Deployment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Lumos enters its ninth state of operation, bringing high-speed fiber-optic internet to over 320,000 homes and businesses across Georgia.

Highlights

  • 5,000 miles of fiber infrastructure to enhance internet access in Georgia.
  • Expanding into its ninth state, doubling Lumos’ operational footprint.
  • Focus on underserved and unserved areas to bridge the digital divide.

US fiber-optic internet service provider (ISP) Lumos has announced its expansion into Georgia, investing in 5,000 miles of fiber infrastructure. "As part of its first expansion into the state, Lumos will provide more than 320,000 homes and businesses in Georgia communities," the ISP said on March 4, 2025.

Also Read: Lumos Expands into Florida with a 7,500 Mile Fiber Network




Doubling Operational Footprint

According to Lumos, the expansion doubles its operational footprint since January, making Georgia its ninth state of operation. The initiative focuses on underserved and unserved areas, aiming to bridge the digital divide.

"Expanding our network into Georgia will be extremely beneficial for the state, enhancing educational opportunities and supporting business and economic growth," said Lumos CEO Brian Stading. Our 100 percent Fiber Optic technology delivers symmetrical speeds that are essential for today's digital demands.

Expansion Areas

Lumos will build its Fiber Optic network across Clayton, Forsyth and Muscogee County, servicing the cities of Columbus, College Park, Cumming, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lake City, Lovejoy, Morrow and Riverdale.

Also Read: Lumos Expands Fiber Optic Internet to Franklin County, Ohio

Georgia Senator Brandon Beach welcomed the investment, highlighting its role in strengthening the state's economy and fostering competition in the broadband sector. "Lumos' expansion supports job creation, education, and innovation," he said.

Throughout this period of rapid expansion, Lumos says it continues to provide services to communities across the Midwestern and Eastern US. According to the official release, Lumos provides fiber-optic internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming to over 475,000 homes, businesses, and multi-family buildings across nine Eastern and Midwestern states.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

