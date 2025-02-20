Lumos Brings Fiber Internet to Florida with 7,500 Miles of Fiber Network

Lumos Expands into Florida with a 7,500 Mile Fiber Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

Bringing High-Speed Fiber-Optic Internet to Over 30 Communities and 500,000 Homes and Businesses

Highlights

  • This marks Lumos’ third major expansion in 2025.
  • Expansion includes Osceola, Escambia, Citrus, Lee, Pinellas, and Charlotte counties.
  • Engineering work is underway, and construction will begin soon.

American Fiber Internet provider Lumos is expanding into Florida with a nearly 7,500-mile fiber network investment. This expansion marks Lumos' eighth state of operation and will bring fiber internet to over 30 communities, reaching nearly 500,000 homes and small businesses.

Third Major Market Expansion

This marks Lumos' third major market expansion in 2025. The company plans to provide fiber-optic internet access to homes and small businesses across the state, delivering infrastructure and digital opportunities to underserved communities. Lumos will introduce fiber internet to Osceola, Escambia, Citrus, Lee, Pinellas, and Charlotte counties, becoming the first fiber provider in select areas.

"At Lumos, we are committed to providing world-class fiber technology that delivers faster speeds, greater reliability, and an exceptional customer experience. We’re excited to bring our 100 percent Fiber-Optic Internet to Florida and become a trusted, community-focused partner for years to come," said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos.

Support from Local Leaders

"Bringing Lumos' fiber optic internet to Lee County is a major step forward for our community," said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman. "This investment will not only enhance digital access for our residents but also strengthen our local economy and workforce. We're excited to support this expansion and the opportunities it brings to our region."

The expansion has gained support from local leaders, recognising its potential to enhance education, empower businesses, and drive economic growth. Engineering work is underway, and construction will begin soon, Lumos said.

