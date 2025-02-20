AlertMedia Launches AI Assistant to Enhance Emergency Communication



Emergency communication, threat intelligence, and travel risk management provider AlertMedia has launched an AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool designed to help organisations communicate effectively during critical events. According to the company, the AI Assistant enables crisis management and response teams to draft, edit, and translate emergency notifications within seconds, directly within the AlertMedia platform.

AlertMedia’s AI Assistant

"During an emergency, clarity and speed are everything. Ensuring employees receive clear, actionable notifications as quickly as possible avoids confusion and improves outcomes," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia, on February 19. "With our AI Assistant, we're making it easier than ever for security, business continuity, and emergency management professionals to craft messages optimised for their audiences—whether they're responding to a threat, managing a crisis, or ensuring business continuity across global teams."

Enhancing Crisis Response with AI Messaging

According to the company, the AI Assistant is purpose-built to address the pain points in emergency communication, including delays in message drafting, translation inefficiencies, and the challenge of adapting messages to different audiences.

Key features of the AI Assistant include:

Rapid Notification Creation: Generate clear and actionable messages in seconds for any scenario.

Generate clear and actionable messages in seconds for any scenario. Message Optimisation: Edit and refine notifications for clarity, brevity, and tone.

Edit and refine notifications for clarity, brevity, and tone. Seamless Translations: Quickly translate notifications into multiple languages to reach global teams.

Quickly translate notifications into multiple languages to reach global teams. Template Creation: Quickly develop predefined message templates, reducing preparation time for future incidents.

Quickly develop predefined message templates, reducing preparation time for future incidents. Threat Alert Summarisation: Convert detailed threat alerts into concise, audience-specific updates.

Industry-First Innovation

AlertMedia claims its AI Assistant is the first in the industry to directly support emergency notification drafting and translation. Available immediately at no additional cost to AlertMedia customers worldwide, the tool aims to enhance crisis response efficiency and ensure organisations can quickly guide people to safety.