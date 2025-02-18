AI Cybersecurity Firm Dream Raises USD 100 Million to Enhance Capabilities

Dream says it is rebuilding cybersecurity with a suite of proprietary AI models designed to think like both a defender and an attacker.

Highlights

  • Dream secures USD 100 million Series B funding, valued at USD 1.1 billion
  • Strategic investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Group 11, and Aleph.
  • Dream’s Cyber Language Model automates security tasks, anticipating cyberattacks

AI-driven cybersecurity company Dream has secured USD 100 million in Series B funding, bringing its valuation to USD 1.1 billion. The round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from Group 11, Tru Arrow, Tau Capital, and Aleph. "With this funding, Dream will further enhance its product capabilities and global market reach," the Israel-based AI company announced on February 17.

AI Rebuilding Cybersecurity Landscape

According the company Cybersecurity is no longer just a security challenge; it's a massive data problem. "Cyberattacks are becoming more advanced, with attackers leveraging AI to outsmart traditional defenses and exploit blind spots in organizations that lack full visibility into their data and vulnerabilities," the company explained.

Dream says it is rebuilding cybersecurity with a suite of proprietary AI models designed to think like both a defender and an attacker. "By fusing advanced posture management with AI predictive detection, Dream created a robust data ecosystem that not only anticipates but actively eliminates threats before they materialize," the official release said.

"Never before has a company been founded with the primary mission of providing national cybersecurity protection for a country or a government," said Shalev Hulio, co-founder and CEO of Dream. "We founded Dream to deliver a solution that truly works for nations, specifically because it was designed with their needs in mind."

"Sophisticated cyber-attacks on our critical infrastructure are increasing in both prevalence and complexity," said Sebastian Kurz, co-founder and President of Dream. "During my time as Prime Minister I saw firsthand how these attacks can cause real human damage, and have the capacity to disrupt society at large. By founding Dream, we are on a mission to empower nations against what is the defining national security concern of our era."

Cyber Language Models

Founded in January 2023, Dream reported over USD 130 million in annual sales in 2024 to governments and national cybersecurity organizations. According to the company, this funding accelerates the development of Dream's Cyber Language Model (CLM), a first-of-its-kind family of Language Models specifically trained for cybersecurity operations.

The CLM automates complex security tasks by analyzing code, logs, and threat data, helping governments thwart cyberattacks before they occur. "These specialized models are designed to understand and act on cyber knowledge – from code to logs to threat intelligence, automating complex security tasks that traditionally require human expertise and intervention," the company said.

With this knowledge, Dream said its "customers can better understand their networks and their breach-points, without requiring any installation or integration, in record-breaking time, helping prevent sophisticated nation-state cyber-attacks on their networks."

The investment will also fuel the company's expansion into additional markets, with a strategic focus on markets where cyber threats continue to pose significant national security challenges.

"Dream's rapid growth in such a short time is a testament to their expertise, and I can't think of a better team to solve the fundamental problem of incomplete visibility and too many alerts," said Enrique Salem, partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Dream Group combines data scientists, cyber researchers, and AI and cybersecurity experts with offices in Tel Aviv, Vienna, and Abu Dhabi.

