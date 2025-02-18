Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Camera Details Leak

On March 4, 2025, Nothing will launch two new smartphones for the global market. The two new smartphones expected to launch are the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Both of these devices will be in the mid-range segment. While both the devices are expected to feature a lot of specifications which will be the same, there will be key differences in the camera system. The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and feature a 6.72-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a 5000mAh battery inside both devices.









So what's the difference here? Well, both devices are expected to feature a triple-camera setup where the primary camera would have a 50MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The difference will be in the third-camera here. The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will both have a telephoto sensor. The Phone (3a) is expected to come with a telephoto sensor which supports 2x optical zoom while the Pro variant is expected to support 3x optical zoom.

The launch is only a few days away from here, and we will get to know more details then. Both devices are expected to launch under Rs 30,000.