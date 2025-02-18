Realme P3 Pro 5G, P3x 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India - Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G. Both phones come with a massive 6000mAh battery and sport a 50MP camera sensor. They will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. There's a Qualcomm chip in the Realme P3 Pro 5G while the Realme P3x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity chip. Let's look at their price and specifications.









Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Pro 5G is available in three memory variants in India - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999. It will go on sale starting on Feb 25, 2025, via Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme P3x 5G is available in two memory variants in India - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB for Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. It will go on first sale from February 28, 2025. There are bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on the devices.

Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Specifications in India

The Realme P3 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC while the Realme P3x 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. The Realme P3 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The Realme P3x 5G comes with a 6.7-inch LED screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and OIS. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for sefies. The Realme P3x 5G has a 50MP rear amera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Both smartphones pack a huge 6000mAh battery with up to 80W and 45W charging, respectively. There's support for AI (artificial intelligence) features too for the Realme P3 Pro 5G.