Vivo V50 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vivo V50 has an ultra slim quad-curved display, a first for a V series smartphone from Vivo. Vivo V50 comes with a 6.77-inch display with 2392x1080 pixels resolution support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500nits local peak brightness support.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the Vivo V50 in India.
  • Vivo V50 has cameras co-engineered with ZEISS.
  • The device has important IP ratings and supports AI (artificial intelligence) features.

Follow Us

vivo v50 launched in india check price

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the Vivo V50 in India. Vivo V50 has cameras co-engineered with ZEISS. The device has important IP ratings and supports AI (artificial intelligence) features. Apart from the camera and the AI features, there's a huge battery that you should pay attention too. One highlight of the phone is that it is the slimmest phone with a 6000mAh battery, which means a sleeker look. The device has launched in three colour options - Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey. Let's look at the price and the specifications.




Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops

Vivo V50 Price in India

Vivo V50 is available in three memory variants in India - 8GB+128GB for Rs 34,999; 8GB+256GB for Rs 36,999 and 12GB+512GB for Rs 40,999. Pre-bookings for the device have already started from today and sales will start from February 25, 2025. There are bank offers whch include zero down payment,, exhange bonus, instant discount with SBI and HDFC bank (10%), and more.

Vivo V50 Specifications in India

Vivo V50 has an ultra slim quad-curved display, a first for a V series smartphone from Vivo. Vivo V50 comes with a 6.77-inch display with 2392x1080 pixels resolution support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500nits local peak brightness support. It has Diamond Shield Glass on the top for protection. For security, there's in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is quite an impressive chip. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India, Check it Out

The phone will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. It has IP68 and IP69 rating and packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast-charge support.

The Vivo V50 has a ZEISS co-engineered camera system. At the rear, there's a 50MP OIS camera coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and for selfies, there's a 50MP AF sensor at the front. Oh, and of course, there are Smart AI features from Vivo in this device. This includes AI features such as Circle to Search, Vivo Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, and more.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Benefits of Postpaid Uninterrupted service, no validity expiry headache. Data without speed caps..after exhausting data quota data will continue to…

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

. :

Downloaded from internet?? ?

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Arjun :

Bro kanpur (up east) me to kuch jagah bsnl 5g bhi chal rha h...shyad testing mode par hoga...

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

US has advantage of high spectrum bandwidth. TMobile has 190Mhz of n41+40-60Mhz of band 77. . Verizon has 140-160Mhz of…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

China is still ahead in 5G segment. China has deployed 5 times 5G base stations of US atleast by the…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments