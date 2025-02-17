Vivo V50 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the Vivo V50 in India. Vivo V50 has cameras co-engineered with ZEISS. The device has important IP ratings and supports AI (artificial intelligence) features. Apart from the camera and the AI features, there's a huge battery that you should pay attention too. One highlight of the phone is that it is the slimmest phone with a 6000mAh battery, which means a sleeker look. The device has launched in three colour options - Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey. Let's look at the price and the specifications.









Vivo V50 Price in India

Vivo V50 is available in three memory variants in India - 8GB+128GB for Rs 34,999; 8GB+256GB for Rs 36,999 and 12GB+512GB for Rs 40,999. Pre-bookings for the device have already started from today and sales will start from February 25, 2025. There are bank offers whch include zero down payment,, exhange bonus, instant discount with SBI and HDFC bank (10%), and more.

Vivo V50 Specifications in India

Vivo V50 has an ultra slim quad-curved display, a first for a V series smartphone from Vivo. Vivo V50 comes with a 6.77-inch display with 2392x1080 pixels resolution support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500nits local peak brightness support. It has Diamond Shield Glass on the top for protection. For security, there's in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is quite an impressive chip. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The phone will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. It has IP68 and IP69 rating and packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast-charge support.

The Vivo V50 has a ZEISS co-engineered camera system. At the rear, there's a 50MP OIS camera coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and for selfies, there's a 50MP AF sensor at the front. Oh, and of course, there are Smart AI features from Vivo in this device. This includes AI features such as Circle to Search, Vivo Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, and more.