iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops

iPhone 16 Pro Max launched in India in September 2024. Since several months have passed from the launch, the price of the device has come down on online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Not only that, users can in fact get additional discounts with exchange offers and additional discounts when purchasing via select credit cards through these online platforms. iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India has dropped for now and it is unlikely to go to the original value. Let's take a look at the price today of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India today.









iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India - February 2025

iPhone 16 Pro Max launched for Rs 1,44,900 (256GB). However, on both Amazon and Flipkart, the price is Rs 1,37,900 today. Further, there is additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the cards in Amazon and up to Rs 5,000 additional discount on select cards in Flipkart.

The 512GB and 1TB variants of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently Rs 1,57,900 and Rs 1,77,900.

iPhone 16 Pro Price in India - February 2025

iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,12,900 (128GB), Rs 1,22,900 (256GB), Rs 1,42,900, and Rs 1,62,900. Of course, there are bank discounts too if you get the new iPhone with a credit card.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also available through Apple's own online store and physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi. However, in these stores, you will have to pay a premium price as Apple doesn't really cut down on the pricing of the iPhones through its company owned retail channels.

The iPhone 16 series will forever be remembered for bringing the Camera Control, a new hardware level innovation from Apple which integrates into the camera software smoothly to allow users to capture their favourite moments on the go.